ATHENS — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has played Georgia enough times to know the drill, even if he’s yet to beat the Bulldogs.

“You know when you play Georgia what you’re getting into — it’s going to be a really, really physical football game,” Beamer said this week leading up to the teams’ 7:30 p.m. game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

“And you’re going to have to go beat them, they don’t beat themselves, that’s Kirby (Smart’s) M.O., that’s who they are, and it’s all over the tape in all three phases, offense, defense and special teams.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs are a 16 1/2-point favorite to beat the No. 21 Gamecocks, even with South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers expected to play after sitting out the last game with an injured ankle.

Beamer, who coached on Smart’s 2016 and 2017 Georgia football staff, has noted the Bulldogs’ recent hot streak but also felt a lot of good football was played in Athens before then.

“I would say they were pretty well cranked up before the Auburn loss, they’d played some pretty good football before but they got in that game and had some uncharacteristic turnovers in that game,” Beamer said. “And give Auburn credit, Auburn made some plays, but certainly, they’ve been on an absolute tear since then.

“You look at what they’ve done and who they have done it against since that loss, and it’s very impressive.”

To Beamer’s point, Georgia has raced out to leads of 24-0, 35-0 and 31-0 in wins over Florida (27-8), Ole Miss (42-7) and Missouri (48-21).

Beamer believes the depth Smart has built on his team has been a factor, in addition to the emergence of star power.

“You’re going through the roster, ‘who is this guy, who is this guy, who is this guy,’ because you see so many different players,” Beamer said of UGA’s depth on defense.

“Offensively, (they have a ) veteran quarterback, physical offensive line, and they’ve got playmakers at wide receiver, running back and tight end — multiple playmakers at all those spots,” He said. “And they are just really well coached. I admire the way they play. because they are fundamentally sound and they are always in the right place.”

Here’s everything else to know about Georgia at South Carolina on Saturday:

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Rankings and records: Georgia (9-1, 7-1 SEC), No. 1 in CFP Rankings, No. 1 in Sagarin computer rankings; South Carolina (6-4, 4-4 SEC) No. 21 in CFP Rankings, No. 28 (of 266) in Sagarin computer rankings.

TV/radio: ABC-TV; Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network radio; Sirius XM 81.

Weather: 70-percent chance of rain and 59 degrees.

Series: Georgia leads 55-19-2

Last meeting: Georgia beat South Carolina 24-14 in 2023 at Sanford Stadium after spotting the Quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks an early 7-0 and then 14-3 lead. Carson Beck won the QB duel, passing for 269 yards while Rattler had 256 with a TD, but also, two interceptions. Daijun Edwards led the Bulldogs with 118 yards rushing and a touchdown as UGA outscored South Carolina 21-0 in the second half.

Last outings: Georgia beat Missouri 48-21, pulling the majority of its starters after the first play of the fourth quarter. South Carolina suffered a surprising 34-6 loss at Arkansas with LaNorris Sellers a surprise scratch in the Gamecocks’ lineup. South Carolina back-up QB Cutter Woods threw three interceptions.

Georgia Notebook, 5 Things

• Kirby Smart is looking to clinch what would be an SEC-record sixth-straight appearance in the league’s title game. No other active SEC coach has won an SEC Championship Game, while Smart is 4-4 in the league’s soon-to-be defunct championship game.

• Gunner Stockton currently has the highest completion percentage in Georgia QB history (70.1%) and is four TD passes from passing Matthew Stafford for seventh-place on the UGA career TD pass list and 78 completions from passing Stafford for seventh on the UGA career pass completions list. Stockton is 744 yards from passing Mike Bobo for ninth on the UGA career passing yardage list.

• Peyton Woodring is five points from passing Rodrigo Blankenship (440) on UGA’s all-time points scored list. Woodring has the UGA and SEC record for most consecutive PATs (226). Woodring is UGA’s most accurate field goal kicker in history (85%).

• Georgia leads the SEC in scoring (41.8 points per game) and rushing defense (85.6 yards per game). The Bulldogs are second in the league in scoring defense (14.7), rushing offense (207.8 yards per game), and total offense (455.6 yards per game).

• Chris Cole leads Georgia with 64 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and five sacks and has been named one of four finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the nation’s best defender, as well as a semifinalist for Butkus Award (best linebacker), the Lombardi Award (best lineman or linebacker) and the Bednarik Award (defensive player).