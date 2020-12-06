South Carolina hires former Georgia assistant Shane Beamer as head coach
When Georgia and South Carolina meet up in 2021, Georgia coach Kirby Smart will get to match up against one of his former assistants, as South Carolina hired Shane Beamer to be the team’s next head coach. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report the news.
The school announced the hire on Sunday.
Part of the reason South Carolina wanted to move quickly was due in part to the start of the Early Signing Period, which starts on Dec. 16.
Perhaps the most important order of business will be what happens with 5-star 2022 quarterback commit Gunner Stockton. He committed to Muschamp and the South Carolina program in August, with Georgia being the runner-up. Stockton is still publicly committed to the Gamecocks.
Related: How the South Carolina head coaching job impacts Georgia football program
Georgia did not get a chance to play this weekend following the big win over South Carolina, as the Bulldogs’ game against Vanderbilt was moved to Dec. 19. South Carolina was one of two SEC head coach openings, with the other being Vanderbilt after the Commorodes parted ways with Derek Mason last Sunday.
The Bulldogs will play Missouri next Saturday. A game time for the contest has not yet been announced.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia basketball beats Jacksonville 98-65, improves to 3-0
- Transfer attorney Tom Mars lashes out at Georgia AD Greg McGarity on Twitter
- Georgia AD Greg McGarity ‘angry’ about cancellation, fears Vanderbilt won’t make up game
- Georgia football podcast: UGA poised for success as ‘weird’ 2021 recruiting cycle nears end
- Late bloomer Jimmy Horn Jr. seems like a key late offer for Georgia
- Georgia football game against Vanderbilt postponed
- Georgia football center Trey Hill undergoes surgeries, out indefinitely
- WATCH: Remembering Georgia football 2020 senior class before final home game
- Why the University of Georgia loves Richard LeCounte as much as he loves it