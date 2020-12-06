South Carolina hires former Georgia assistant Shane Beamer as head coach

When Georgia and South Carolina meet up in 2021, Georgia coach Kirby Smart will get to match up against one of his former assistants, as South Carolina hired Shane Beamer to be the team’s next head coach. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Part of the reason South Carolina wanted to move quickly was due in part to the start of the Early Signing Period, which starts on Dec. 16.

Perhaps the most important order of business will be what happens with 5-star 2022 quarterback commit Gunner Stockton. He committed to Muschamp and the South Carolina program in August, with Georgia being the runner-up. Stockton is still publicly committed to the Gamecocks.

Georgia did not get a chance to play this weekend following the big win over South Carolina, as the Bulldogs’ game against Vanderbilt was moved to Dec. 19. South Carolina was one of two SEC head coach openings, with the other being Vanderbilt after the Commorodes parted ways with Derek Mason last Sunday.

The Bulldogs will play Missouri next Saturday. A game time for the contest has not yet been announced.

