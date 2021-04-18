Social media gushes over JT Daniels, Darnell Washington following G-Day performances

Georgia’s spring game, more commonly known as G-Day, is officially in the books with JT Daniels leading the Red Team to a 28-23 win. The junior quarterback threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

“There’s been a lot of improvement to me overall personally and also with a lot of guys stepping up in the receiver room,” Daniels said. “There’s a lot better chemistry that you notice from the spring game compared to the 180, when I was first starting to rep with the 1s.”

JT Daniels recaps Georgia football spring game