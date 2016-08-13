Sony Michel shows more progress (but not a lot)

Sony Michel was taking handoffs and tosses in pre-scrimmage drills on Saturday, and without – during that drill – a brace or a cast on his left arm, which he broke last month. Michel was working with the second team, and wearing a black non-contact jersey. (He had been in a regular red jersey during practice the previous two weeks.)

ATHENS — It’s already obvious that, barring a setback, one of Georgia’s star tailbacks will be available for the season opener. Now the other one is at least taking more small steps in the right direction.

But afterwards head coach Kirby Smart indicated that Michel didn’t participate in the scrimmage, and downplayed Michel taking those pre-scrimmage snaps.

“That was just knowing that he was not going to be a part of the scrimmage,” Smart said of. “It wasn’t a next step or anything like that.”

Nick Chubb was of course with the first team. Smart said Wednesday that Chubb’s amount of snaps in the scrimmage would be determined before Saturday. Chubb is looking good to go as he returns from knee surgery, though Smart has yet to put a timetable on either tailback’s return.

A few other notes from the media viewing period, which occurred prior to the start of the scrimmage: