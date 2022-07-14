Oregon football player dies in cliff-diving accident
The Oregon football team and first-year coach Dan Lanning got some tragic news on Wednesday.
The team’s projected starter at tight end, Spencer Webb, died in a freak cliff-diving accident at a lake near Oregon’s campus. The 6-foot-6 Webb was about to kick off his fourth season with the Ducks.
