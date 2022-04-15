ESPN establishes most important storyline for Georgia football spring game

Georgia will host its spring game on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. In addition to giving fans a chance to see the new-look Bulldogs, it will also be the first time the national media gets a peek at what this 2022 Georgia football team will look like. The Bulldogs have to replace a number of key faces from last season’s team. Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Travon Walker and Nakobe Dean are all primed to be first-round picks in this month’s NFL draft, further demonstrating all the talent Georgia must replace from last season’s title team. ESPN’s college football weighed in on the many spring games taking place this weekend. For Harry Lyles Jr., he’ll want to see which new players emerge for what should still be a talented Georgia team.

“Georgia is going to look different, especially on the defensive side of the football,” Lyles Jr. wrote. “The defensive line was arguably the Bulldogs’ signature, and with Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker gone, Jalen Carter is viewed as the next star. Seeing who else prospers around him will be worth keeping an eye on.” Carter and Zion Logue have already established themselves as key leaders on the defensive line this spring, with edge rusher Nolan Smith, inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and cornerback Kelee Ringo also becoming marquee players on the defense. Related: Jalen Carter ready for new Georgia football defensive line challenge: ‘Whatever they need me to do I’ll do it’