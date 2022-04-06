Jalen Carter ready for new Georgia football defensive line challenge: ‘Whatever they need me to do I’ll do it’

ATHENS —If Jalen Carter had his way, he’d never come off the field. Not just on defense, but on special teams and on offense as well. “I love it. It’s very fun. I really wish I could play a little more,” Carter said. “Whatever they need me to do I’ll do it.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows firsthand Carter’s desire to stay on the field. In the National Championship game, Smart took Carter off of Georgia’s kickoff return unit. Smart wanted to save Carter’s legs so he could better rush the passer.

But when the Georgia coach told Carter of the idea, the defensive tackle almost went Incredible Hulk on Smart. “He was pissed at me,” Smart said after beating Alabama 33-18. “I thought he was going to beat me up over there when I told him he couldn’t go on kickoff return.” You can understand why given later in said game Carter blocked an Alabama field goal and then paved the way for Georgia’s first touchdown as a goalline fullback. While Carter will make his money at the next level as a game-wrecking defensive tackle, he’s shown he can do just about anything on a football field.

As Smart points out, Carter is an incomparable talent. Even dating back to his time as a recruit he’s been something of a unicorn. He would play tight end for Apopka High School in Apopka, Fla. He’d throw down windmill dunks. He was a state champion weight-lifter. All of that adds up to being a 5-star prospect, as Carter arrived as the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Thanks to Carter’s work ethic and play at Georgia so far, that ranking seems low. “The 5-stars is cool and all but I came here with a new mindset and I have to earn everything that I do,” Carter said. “Just playing with those guys, I feel like I’ve done everything that’s needed.” Those guys would be Walker, Davis and Wyatt, who all could be first-round draft picks later this month. The hope for Carter is that he’s able to join them a year from now after another stellar season at Georgia. He knows that if he works as hard as Wyatt did over his Georgia career, Carter can become a top-10 pick. Davis and Wyatt have told him as much, providing Carter more motivation.