Statistical analysis shows Georgia football among nation’s most underachieving teams

The Bulldogs placed No. 109 out of 130 teams when comparing the Football Power Index in 2016 against the expected FPI, based on recruiting-class rankings. Among Power 5 teams, Georgia was better than only Kansas, Rutgers, Texas, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and Purdue.

According to an analysis by fivethirtyeight.com , Georgia football finished last season as one of the most underachieving teams in the country.

Here’s what writer Neil Paine had to say about the Bulldogs and other underachieving programs:

“Meanwhile, at the other end of the spectrum, there are programs that recruit like crazy but achieve only modest outcomes, like South Carolina, Texas and Georgia. The latter two in particular are storied programs that recruit off of their prestige, but both teams have found a way to mess up that advantage in recent seasons.”

Oklahoma, Washington and Washington State do the most with the least talent, per the analysis.

Georgia is entering its second season under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs finished 8-5 last season and haven’t won more than 10 games since 2012.

UGA kicks off its season against Appalachian State on Sept. 2.