Report: Stetson Bennett attempted to hide from Dallas police, details emerge
INDIANAPOLIS — More details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett on Jan. 29 in Dallas.
Bennett and 10 other Georgia football players are in Indianapolis this week to interview with prospective NFL teams and take part in drill work at the NFL Combine.
Bennett is scheduled to meet with the media on Friday morning, where he will likely be asked about the arrest that took place while he was in Texas training for the combine.
Jalen Carter, an All-American defensive tackle with the Bulldogs, was in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine and interviewed with some teams on Tuesday before leaving on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Athens.
RELATED: Jalen Carter issues statement related to charges, warrant for his arrest in Georgia
Carter was charged with racing and reckless driving related to the tragic crash that killed recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and his offensive line teammate, Devin Willock.
Bennett was reportedly trying to hide from officers that were sent to investigate after the Dallas police received calls about a man banging on doors.
The report, which was first obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald on Tuesday, said two police officers observed Bennett “walking further back in the gated area to hide behind a brick wall by a random (apartment) in attempt to possibly avoid (the arresting officers) detection.”
The Dallas police identified themselves and asked Bennett to come out from behind the wall with his hands visible, per the report.
Once Bennett came out, he was placed in handcuffs as a result of attempt to evade the law officers.
The report said Bennett identified himself but was not able to call the friend he claimed he was there to see because he did not have a cell phone.
Bennett was arrested on charges of public intoxication.
