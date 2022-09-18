Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
48
Final
7
South Carolina
  • Duquesne
    14
    Final
    Hawai'i
    24
  • Coastal Carolina
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Georgia State
    West Virginia
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Chattanooga
    Fri, 9/23 on BTN @12:30 AM ET
    Illinois
    Virginia
    Fri, 9/23 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Syracuse
  • Nevada
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @12:00 AM ET
    Air Force
    Boise State
    Sat, 9/24 on CBS Sports Network @1:00 AM ET
    UTEP
    Florida State
    35
    Final
    Louisville
    31
    Air Force
    14
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
  • Wofford
    7
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    UConn
    0
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    59
    Cincinnati
    38
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    17
    Youngstown State
    0
    Final
    (9) Kentucky
    31
  • Texas State
    7
    Final
    (17) Baylor
    42
    (6) Oklahoma
    49
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Villanova
    10
    Final
    Army
    49
    Abilene Christian
    17
    Final
    Missouri
    34
  • LIU
    10
    Final
    Kent State
    63
    Western Kentucky
    30
    Final
    Indiana
    33
    Southern Illinois
    31
    Final
    Northwestern
    24
    Purdue
    29
    Final
    Syracuse
    32
  • Towson
    7
    Final
    West Virginia
    65
    Buffalo
    26
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    38
    Bucknell
    0
    Final
    Central Michigan
    41
    Murray State
    0
    Final
    Ball State
    31
  • South Alabama
    31
    Final
    UCLA
    32
    Rutgers
    16
    Final
    Temple
    14
    Ohio
    10
    Final
    Iowa State
    43
    Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Virginia
    16
  • California
    17
    Final
    Notre Dame
    24
    North Texas
    27
    Final
    UNLV
    58
    Tulane
    17
    Final
    Kansas State
    10
    Georgia Southern
    21
    Final
    UAB
    35
  • Troy
    28
    Final
    Appalachian State
    32
    (12) BYU
    20
    Final
    (25) Oregon
    41
    Colorado
    7
    Final
    Minnesota
    49
    (22) Penn State
    41
    Final
    Auburn
    12
  • Stony Brook
    3
    Final
    UMass
    20
    (20) Ole Miss
    42
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    0
    New Mexico State
    7
    Final
    Wisconsin
    66
    Vanderbilt
    38
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    28
  • Tennessee-Martin
    7
    Final
    Boise State
    30
    Louisiana-Monroe
    7
    Final
    (2) Alabama
    63
    Kansas
    48
    Final
    Houston
    30
    Colorado State
    7
    Final
    Washington State
    38
  • Marshall
    31
    Final
    Bowling Green
    34
    Liberty
    36
    Final
    (19) Wake Forest
    37
    Mississippi State
    16
    Final
    LSU
    31
    Campbell
    10
    Final
    East Carolina
    49
  • North Carolina A&T
    20
    Final
    Duke
    49
    Jacksonville State
    17
    Final
    Tulsa
    54
    Akron
    6
    Final
    (15) Tennessee
    63
    Northwestern State
    10
    Final
    Southern Miss
    64
  • Arkansas State
    32
    Final
    Memphis
    44
    Texas Tech
    14
    Final
    (16) North Carolina State
    27
    Charlotte
    42
    Final
    Georgia State
    41
    Tennessee State
    6
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
  • Missouri State
    27
    Final
    (10) Arkansas
    38
    Arkansas-Pine Bluff
    7
    Final
    (8) Oklahoma State
    63
    Toledo
    21
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    77
    Nevada
    0
    Final
    Iowa
    27
  • SMU
    27
    Final
    Maryland
    34
    UCF
    40
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    14
    (23) Pittsburgh
    34
    Final
    Western Michigan
    13
    South Florida
    28
    Final
    (18) Florida
    31
  • Louisiana
    21
    Final
    Rice
    33
    Maine
    17
    Final
    Boston College
    38
    (11) Michigan State
    28
    Final
    Washington
    39
    Louisiana Tech
    20
    Final
    (5) Clemson
    48
  • UTSA
    20
    Final
    (21) Texas
    41
    Montana State
    28
    Final
    Oregon State
    68
    UTEP
    10
    Final
    New Mexico
    27
    (13) Miami (FL)
    9
    Final
    (24) Texas A&M
    17
  • San Diego State
    7
    Final
    (14) Utah
    35
    Fresno State
    17
    Final
    (7) USC
    45
    North Dakota State
    28
    Final
    Arizona
    31
    Eastern Michigan
    30
    Final
    Arizona State
    21
  • Duquesne
    14
    Final
    Hawai'i
    24
  • Coastal Carolina
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Georgia State
    West Virginia
    Thurs, 9/22 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Virginia Tech
    Chattanooga
    Fri, 9/23 on BTN @12:30 AM ET
    Illinois
    Virginia
    Fri, 9/23 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Syracuse

Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing

Stetson Bennett-Georgia football-Patrick Mahomes
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had another stellar game on Saturday, equaling a feat last accomplished by Patrick Mahomes
@Kconnorriley
Posted

COLUMBIA, S.C., — To call it a flu game would be a bit dramatic.

This was not Michael Jordan being carried by Scottie Pippen in the NBA finals. It was merely Stetson Bennett puking after a second-quarter touchdown pass to Brock Bowers.

You know, when he wasn’t vomiting on the field.

Smart thought about pulling Bennett while he struggling with the fluids in his stomach but the senior quarterback insisted on staying in the game.

Even after the touchdown, he continued his duties as the holder on the extra point before heading to the sideline to receive attention.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m back now. I’m good.’ He said he started coughing, then he dry-heaved and then he threw up some,” Smart said. “But, he’s a competitor. He wasn’t coming out ‘til we were up far enough that we wanted to take him out.”

Bennett likely won’t play in a game this hot the rest of the season. Even though he was less than 100 percent, he was still healthy enough to author a massive Georgia football victory on Saturday.

The offense rolled up 551 yards of offense and the 48-7 victory over the Gamecocks is the largest in the 75 all-time meetings between the two SEC East rivals.

Bennett is not a bug in this offense, as perhaps some thought he might have been earlier in his career. The dominant road win over South Carolina made it clear he is a feature of this offense, beating teams with his arm and his leg.

The Georgia quarterback left it quite literally all out on the field on Saturday. It’s a performance, puking aside, that has become the norm for Georgia and Bennett during the 2022 season.

“We’ve got good players and we know what we’re doing,” Bennett said. “When you got players like this and a coach like (Todd) Monk(en), you just get the ball in their hands.”

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextBrock Bowers erupts for Georgia football against South Carolina: …
Leave a Comment