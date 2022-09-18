Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
COLUMBIA, S.C., — To call it a flu game would be a bit dramatic.
This was not Michael Jordan being carried by Scottie Pippen in the NBA finals. It was merely Stetson Bennett puking after a second-quarter touchdown pass to Brock Bowers.
You know, when he wasn’t vomiting on the field.
Smart thought about pulling Bennett while he struggling with the fluids in his stomach but the senior quarterback insisted on staying in the game.
Even after the touchdown, he continued his duties as the holder on the extra point before heading to the sideline to receive attention.
“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m back now. I’m good.’ He said he started coughing, then he dry-heaved and then he threw up some,” Smart said. “But, he’s a competitor. He wasn’t coming out ‘til we were up far enough that we wanted to take him out.”
Bennett likely won’t play in a game this hot the rest of the season. Even though he was less than 100 percent, he was still healthy enough to author a massive Georgia football victory on Saturday.
The offense rolled up 551 yards of offense and the 48-7 victory over the Gamecocks is the largest in the 75 all-time meetings between the two SEC East rivals.
Bennett is not a bug in this offense, as perhaps some thought he might have been earlier in his career. The dominant road win over South Carolina made it clear he is a feature of this offense, beating teams with his arm and his leg.
The Georgia quarterback left it quite literally all out on the field on Saturday. It’s a performance, puking aside, that has become the norm for Georgia and Bennett during the 2022 season.
“We’ve got good players and we know what we’re doing,” Bennett said. “When you got players like this and a coach like (Todd) Monk(en), you just get the ball in their hands.”
