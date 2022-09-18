Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing

This was not Michael Jordan being carried by Scottie Pippen in the NBA finals. It was merely Stetson Bennett puking after a second-quarter touchdown pass to Brock Bowers.

You know, when he wasn’t vomiting on the field.

Smart thought about pulling Bennett while he struggling with the fluids in his stomach but the senior quarterback insisted on staying in the game.

Even after the touchdown, he continued his duties as the holder on the extra point before heading to the sideline to receive attention.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m back now. I’m good.’ He said he started coughing, then he dry-heaved and then he threw up some,” Smart said. “But, he’s a competitor. He wasn’t coming out ‘til we were up far enough that we wanted to take him out.”

Bennett likely won’t play in a game this hot the rest of the season. Even though he was less than 100 percent, he was still healthy enough to author a massive Georgia football victory on Saturday.

The offense rolled up 551 yards of offense and the 48-7 victory over the Gamecocks is the largest in the 75 all-time meetings between the two SEC East rivals.