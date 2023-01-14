WATCH: Stetson Bennett celebration speech draws strong reaction from Georgia football fans
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett was historically good in the national championship game, but his speech at the team’s celebration ceremony at Sanford Stadium left some in the Georgia football audience divided.
Bennett was cheered wildly and supported by Bulldogs’ fans the past two seasons, even as NFL types questioned his talents and SEC Coaches declined to vote him first-team All-SEC.
