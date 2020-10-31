Stetson Bennett interception spoils positive start for Georgia against Kentucky

Georgia and Kentucky played one of the fastest first half of the season as it was filled with very few stoppages and a whole lot of running plays. The Bulldogs hold a 7-3 lead.

The Bulldogs got things started with an 86-yard touchdown drive that featured three different running backs and was capped off with a Stetson Bennett touchdown run.

Georgia did not attempt a pass attempt on the opening drive. And after the offensive struggles, it made a lot of Georgia fans happy.

Of all the noon games I've been to, this one feels like the nooniest. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) October 31, 2020

Run the Damn Ball! — Scott Green (@WSGreenJr) October 31, 2020

Georgia physically is beating Kentucky up at the line of scrimmage. Bully ball — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) October 31, 2020

If Georgia has a few more drives like that, this game might be over by 2. — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 31, 2020

I ran downstairs to pick up a package from the mail room and Georgia played almost an entire quarter of football while I was gone. We are running the dang ball — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) October 31, 2020

But after Georgia punted on its second drive of the game, the Wildcats responded with a long drive of their own. Kentucky picked up multiple third downs and a fourth down on the drive, something that will no doubt irk Kirby Smart.

The Wildcats were able to get into the red zone before the Georgia defense stood tall and forced a field goal. A sack by Travon Walker helped out the Georgia defense to end the drive. Georgia did see defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester to injury in the opening half.

Where’s Jordan Davis? Or am I just missing him? — UGA Supporters (@Support_UGA) October 31, 2020

I don't know how they're gonna do it, but I am convinced Kentucky's ultimate goal is to be the first college football team to win a game while scoring zero points — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 31, 2020

Kentucky is on their 17th play of this drive. That is, uh, less than ideal for the Georgia defense. — Jon Tweets Sports (@JonTweetsSports) October 31, 2020

2-3 in noon SEC games since 2016… — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) October 31, 2020

oooh Kentucky/Georgia is a top tier matchup. Kentucky has stayed out of its own way, but the Bulldogs Red-White-Silver is the best 123 in the entirety of the SEC. not enough teams care about the color of their chin guards, nevermind straps. Got a couple good ones, here pic.twitter.com/ds5kOdPaYI — Boo🎃OoOooba Wall👻ce (@clintonyates) October 31, 2020

So basically each quarter of Georgia-Kentucky will consist of just over a single possession — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) October 31, 2020

In other words, pretty typical Kentucky https://t.co/r8SiKgiWH3 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 31, 2020

The Kentucky drive lasted over 10 minutes and went 78 yards prior to the field goal. The Bulldogs had only four drives in the half.

For those looking for a more explosive passing offense, it wasn’t really on display. Bennett did have a 46-yard pass to James Cook, who continued his strong performances following the Alabama game. Bennett threw just nine passes, completing four of them for 74 yards.

But the tipped balls were an issue, as a Kentucky defensive lineman tipped one in the red zone and intercepted it. This marks the second week in a row that Bennett has had a tipped pass that resulted in an interception.

It was the fourth interception Bennett has thrown in the past two games.

Stetson Bennett with the red zone pick. His lack of size is a major problem — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 31, 2020

Stetson is picked off. Jeez. — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 31, 2020

Sooooo Stetson's height is clearly an issue, right? — Austin Roper (@austinroper_) October 31, 2020

I'm frustrated. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) October 31, 2020

🤦🏿‍♂️ — Randy McMichael (@randymac81) October 31, 2020

I’m not saying anything about Rudy, I meant Stetson* — AXactly (@DawgAXactly) October 31, 2020

Given how the Georgia ground game looked with Zamir White, Cook and Kendall Milton, expect Georgia to run the ball more in the second half. The Bulldogs rolled up 114 yards on 20 carries.

“Stetson has done a nice job,” Smart said. “Three possessions is all we’ve had in the first half.”

The Bulldogs will receive the ball to start the second half.

