Stetson Bennett interception spoils positive start for Georgia against Kentucky

Stetson Bennett had a rushing touchdown but also threw an interception.
Michael Clubb/Kentucky Kermel
Connor Riley
Connor Riley

Georgia and Kentucky played one of the fastest first half of the season as it was filled with very few stoppages and a whole lot of running plays. The Bulldogs hold a 7-3 lead.

The Bulldogs got things started with an 86-yard touchdown drive that featured three different running backs and was capped off with a Stetson Bennett touchdown run.

Georgia did not attempt a pass attempt on the opening drive. And after the offensive struggles, it made a lot of Georgia fans happy.

But after Georgia punted on its second drive of the game, the Wildcats responded with a long drive of their own. Kentucky picked up multiple third downs and a fourth down on the drive, something that will no doubt irk Kirby Smart.

The Wildcats were able to get into the red zone before the Georgia defense stood tall and forced a field goal. A sack by Travon Walker helped out the Georgia defense to end the drive. Georgia did see defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Julian Rochester to injury in the opening half.

The Kentucky drive lasted over 10 minutes and went 78 yards prior to the field goal. The Bulldogs had only four drives in the half.

For those looking for a more explosive passing offense, it wasn’t really on display. Bennett did have a 46-yard pass to James Cook, who continued his strong performances following the Alabama game. Bennett threw just nine passes, completing four of them for 74 yards.

But the tipped balls were an issue, as a Kentucky defensive lineman tipped one in the red zone and intercepted it. This marks the second week in a row that Bennett has had a tipped pass that resulted in an interception.

It was the fourth interception Bennett has thrown in the past two games.

Given how the Georgia ground game looked with Zamir White, Cook and Kendall Milton, expect  Georgia to run the ball more in the second half. The Bulldogs rolled up 114 yards on 20 carries.

“Stetson has done a nice job,” Smart said. “Three possessions is all we’ve had in the first half.”

The Bulldogs will receive the ball to start the second half.

