A closer look at Stetson Bennett’s puzzling comment

One of the biggest remaining questions is this: Will Stetson Bennett return to UGA for a sixth season of eligibility? Or will he go out on top as quarterback of the program’s first national championship team since 1980, making Monday’s game his last appearance in the red and black?

Now that UGA’s championship parade is over, and most of the team’s NFL-eligible players have announced their intentions, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart will now slowly turn his attention to next season.

Bennett, who will turn 25 years old in October, indicated in an interview this week that he will be playing football in 2022, but he wasn’t sure where – hinting at a possible transfer. He also made the curious comment that he wants “to see if he can trust the decisions” of UGA’s coaches.

Naturally the “trust” comment turned some heads, as Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart has displayed unwavering faith in Bennett throughout his ups and downs this season.

What exactly did Bennett mean by saying he wants “to see if he can trust the decisions” of UGA’s coaches? We don’t know for sure, because the TV host did not ask a follow-up question about the puzzling comment, and Bennett has been tight-lipped about the topic in other media interactions. He was not a speaker at Saturday’s championship celebration.

1. Could it be that Bennett wants a guarantee from UGA’s coaching staff that he’ll be the unquestioned starter for 2022? There has been rampant speculation about that, although Bennett is likely fully aware that Smart makes his players compete for their jobs every season – even veteran standouts. If you recall, Jake Fromm helped lead the Bulldogs to an appearance in the 2017 national championship game, but Fromm wasn’t officially the starter the following season until he took the field for the first offensive play in the opener.

2. Maybe Bennett wants Smart to promise that UGA won’t “recruit over him” – that the Bulldogs won’t sign a transfer quarterback this offseason? We know how Smart is relentless if he sees an opportunity to make a major upgrade to the roster. At quarterback, Oklahoma superstar Caleb Williams (who was recruited heavily by Georgia out of high school) appears headed to USC from the transfer portal. Things could change, but it seems like Smart will bypass the portal and pick his 2022 quarterback out of his existing room of excellent QB talent -- which includes 5-star Brock Vandagriff, Carson Beck, and incoming signee Gunner Stockton. JT Daniels also has another year of eligibility, as well as Bennett.

3. Maybe Bennett simply wants to see if Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will return for next season? If Smart is Bennett’s biggest believer, then Monken would be second, and he did a wonderful job designing the offense around Bennett’s talents this past year. The Athletic reported that Monken is open to returning to the NFL if the opportunity presents itself. If Monken left, then like with most coordinator changes -- UGA’s offense will be revamped for 2022, meaning all the quarterbacks would likely start on equal footing.