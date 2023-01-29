WATCH: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett released from Dallas detention facility

Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA-TV released footage of Bennett, wearing a black hoodie and drinking a bottled water, being released and drive away in a large black SUV.

ATHENS — Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was released from the Dallas City Detention Center on Sunday after his arrest earlier that morning on charges of public intoxication, per a Dallas television station.

Bennett was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area training for the NFL Draft evaluation process, per DawgNation sources.

Bennett is expected to get an invitation to the NFL Combine — if he hasn’t already — to interview and perform in front of NFL franchises.

The two-time CFP Championship Game offensive MVP is considered by most a fifth-round prospect.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. was even more bullish and said Bennett would “probably” be selected in the third round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

More NFL teams are featuring mobile quarterbacks like Bennett, who also showed a knack for timely playmaking as the Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships.

Neither Bennett’s agents nor the University of Georgia have issued a public comment on the alleged incident.