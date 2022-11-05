Georgia QB Stetson Bennett rings up 13-yard TD run, mocks pranksters
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett had a unique touchdown celebration on his 13-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, holding his hand up to his helmet as though he was on the telephone.
Bennett’s phone number was leaked on Friday, and Tennessee fans reportedly called it repeatedly.
The Bulldogs took a 7-3 lead on Bennett’s 13-yard scramble, which came on a third-and-10 with 8:32 left in the first quarter.
Bennett opened the drive with a 51-yard deep strike to receiver Arian Smith.
