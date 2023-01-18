Georgia QB Stetson Bennett engages in social media spat with radio host, defends parade behavior and speech

Bennett used social media to respond to popular Atlanta radio talk show host Steak Shapiro, who took issue with the Bulldogs’ 25-year-old former walk-on quarterback turned Cinderella success story

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett issued a response to critics of his behavior and the comments he made at the Georgia football parade and stadium celebration last Saturday.

WATCH: Stetson Bennett celebration speech, parade behavior divides Georgia fans

Shapiro tweeted out Tuesday morning that,

“Stetson Bennett needed someone to tell him to get off his damn phone during a parade and to show some graciousness and appreciation to the fans that were sitting in that stadium.

You want to crush the media you think were mean to you do it a press conference. #Badmoments.”

Shapiro’s remarks about crushing the media were in reference to Bennett telling former UGA quarterback and current Atlanta media member and event emcee D.J. Shockley that “ya’ll burned us.”

Shockley, a former SEC Championship Game MVP himself, had asked Bennett what he would be most proud of on the heels of the program winning back-to-back national championships.