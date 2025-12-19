clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Football
6 hours ago
One thing Georgia football should watch for in each College Football …
ATHENS — The College Football Playoff begins on Friday night, before three more games are played on Saturday.
Connor Riley
8 hours ago
What Kirby Smart knew Georgia needed this season, and when he demanded it
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t spend time patting himself on the back, but his team’s growth this season illustrated part of what separates him among head coaches.
Mike Griffith
22 hours ago
Will Muschamp releases official statement on why he took the Texas …
To the surprise of many, Will Muschamp is back as a defensive coordinator in the SEC.
Connor Riley
December 18, 2025
Will Muschamp returns to on-field coaching, hired as Texas defensive …
Will Muschamp is returning to the coaching sidelines. And he’ll be doing so for a different SEC program.
Connor Riley
December 18, 2025
Kirby Smart ‘didn’t even fathom’ that Zachariah Branch would end up at …
ATHENS — Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been everything Kirby Smart could’ve hoped for when the Bulldogs landed him out of the transfer portal.
Connor Riley
