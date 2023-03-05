Full 2023 NFL Combine testing results for Georgia football players

The testing portion of the 2023 NFL Combine has come to an end, with running backs and offensive linemen closing things out on Sunday.

In all, Georgia had 12 players present at the NFL combine. Only Alabama had more with 13.

Many of the Bulldogs in attendance found a way to stand out, whether it be in the interview setting or while testing. Nolan Smith and Darnell Washington in particular had standout performances at this year’s combine. Not just for Georgia players but for all in attendance to see.