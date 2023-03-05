Full 2023 NFL Combine testing results for Georgia football players
The testing portion of the 2023 NFL Combine has come to an end, with running backs and offensive linemen closing things out on Sunday.
In all, Georgia had 12 players present at the NFL combine. Only Alabama had more with 13.
Many of the Bulldogs in attendance found a way to stand out, whether it be in the interview setting or while testing. Nolan Smith and Darnell Washington in particular had standout performances at this year’s combine. Not just for Georgia players but for all in attendance to see.
Georgia has done as good a job as any in recent years as far as getting players ready for the next level. The Bulldogs had 15 players drafted in last year’s draft and could potentially hit double digits again in the 2023 NFL Draft.
“At Georgia they prepare us in every aspect of the game,” Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh said. “They develop us to become men first, but definitely Georgia, Kirby and his staff, they’ve got the sauce, the key to preparing for the next level. Special teams, offense, defense, whatever you want to do, they’re definitely going to develop us to be prepared for the next level.”
Below are the full testing results from this year’s NFL combine for the Georgia players. It should be noted that defensive tackle Jalen Carter, offensive lineman Warren McClendon and kicker Jack Podlesny did not participate in athletic testing drills.
2023 NFL Combine results: Quarterback Stetson Bennett
40-yard dash: 4.67
Height: 5-foot-11
40-yard dash: 4.62
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 204
2023 NFL Combine results: Wide receiver Kearis Jackson
40-yard dash: 4.55
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 196 pounds