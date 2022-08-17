Mild-mannered Georgia tight end Brock Bowers takes Superman performances in stride
ATHENS — Brock Bowers comes off as one of the most grounded football stars you could ever run across.
Assuming, that is, you recognized who he was.
“Some people are like, ‘you’re not as big as I thought you’d be,” said Bowers, who doesn’t get out of the football building much outside of a meal at Hilltop Grille with his mother on her visits to Athens or occasional stops for meals at Zaxby’s, which he has a NIL deal with.
Bowers is a sturdy 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, but he’s in no way as imposing as Goliath UGA tight end Darnell Washington (6-7, 275) or chiseled tight end Arik Gilbert (6-5, 255).
Once in his Georgia football uniform, however, it’s almost as if Bowers dons an ‘S’ on his chest and a cape under his shoulder pads and jersey.
Bowers’ catch radius turns bad passes into completions, and his powerful and swift runs after the catch heavily pad what would otherwise be pedestrian passing numbers.
CLOSER LOOK: Brock Bowers, Herschel Walker snubbed by ESPN on all-time lists
Bowers’ talents are such that Nick Saban went out of his way to praise him — something the Alabama coach does not often do for any players, much less opponents.
“This guy’s got great size, he’s a good blocker, physical, (and) he’s tough,” said Saban, who watched Bowers catch 10 passes against Alabama for 139 yards in the SEC title game and then helped put the CFP Championship Game on ice with a 15-yard TD catch with 3:33 remaining.
“He’s got wide receiver skills in every way, shape or form … this guy is just a phenomenal football player all the way around.”
If only Bowers was that impressed with himself.
No doubt, when Georgia coach Kirby Smart recently said that success often comes to those who aren’t looking for it, he might as well have been referring to Bowers.
“I was just kind of taking every game for what it was, working hard throughout the weeks,” Bowers said, asked when he realized what he was in the midst of accomplishing.
“Halfway through the season I looked back and I was like, ‘I’m actually doing pretty good.’ It was kind of like surprising looking back.”00
Bowers set a new Georgia record with 14 receiving touchdowns while leading the team and smashing the program’s previous tight end records, finishing with 56 catches for 882 yards.
The FWAA and the Maxwell sanctioning bodies selected him the National Freshman of the Year, and he was also named a first-team All-American.
Bowers comes across as though he still doesn’t believe it himself, and he certainly isn’t going to assume anything about this season.
“I guess we’ll see,” Bowers said, asked what he will do for an encore after arguably the greatest freshman season by a tight end in college football history.
“Just taking it day by day … I try to focus on the next thing.”
That next thing for Bowers would be practice on Thursday.
Like his head coach, the rising sophomore tight end makes it a point not to get too ahead of himself.
When his high school senior season was canceled by COVID, he took to the hills to run sprints and the workout room to lift weights.
Once at UGA, it was a matter of taking in everything offensive coordinator Todd Monken fed him, one day at a time until he found himself in a locker room at Bank of America Stadium last fall.
“I was out there doing my thing every day, just working hard, didn’t really expect much during fall camp,” Bowers recalled. “In the first game in the locker room, before Clemson, Coach (Todd) Hartley came up to me and was like, ‘you’re taking the first play.’ I’m like, alright, guess I’m ready to roll.
“It just kind of all happened. Happened pretty fast too.”
Monken is the first to admit, even his trained eye had not fully appreciated Bowers until after the season was underway.
“We didn’t know exactly what we had with Brock,’ Monken said. “We knew he was rare in how he worked, and how he came in every day.
“How that developed and kept going, we just kind of fell into it. We knew he was fast once he could catch and run with it. That’s different. The GPS says one thing, but then you see him on the field against UAB and you think, ‘We have to keep trying that.’ "
Opponents knew it was coming and still couldn’t stop Bowers.
Missouri senior safety Martez Manuel found himself answering several questions about the best of the best at SEC Media Days.
“Someone asked me earlier, completely unrelated, about the best receivers I have faced,” Manuel said. “And I said ‘Brock Bowers would be the best person I faced that catches the ball, outside of just being a receiver.
“I think that he’s fearless, one, you saw he was a freshman last year, and, the kid can run ... he can fly, and he can win jump balls as well. He’s a special breed and probably the best tight end in the country right now.”
Such praise draws only blank stares from Bowers.
“I don’t really feel like I did much special,” Bowers said. “I don’t think, I don’t know.”