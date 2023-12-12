ATHENS — The message for those who say college football is broke is that this was supposed to be the fix.

If coaches can leave, why not players?

And so here we are dealing with the open-market free agency all of the coaches have been telling you about.

“I’m going to address the portal, NIL,” Lane Kiffin said on Thursday at the SEC Media Days, “what I kind of call disaster we’re in.”

There were a lot of shrugs back then, in July, when it seemed like things were loose, but still under control.

Now? Not so much.

“Unrestricted free agency,” One College Football Hall of Fame coach said, “and with no salary cap.”

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is among many negotiating a return to his team, weighing in many factors along with millions of dollars.

It would be bigger news if Beck wasn’t wanting money to return.

Players are clear to realize their market value and get what they can from their programs.

Coaches are no different, of course.

Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown took the head coaching job at Syracuse and is taking UGA junior receiver Jackson Meeks with him.

Kirby Smart has said he has no hard feelings for players who leave his program.

Still, it had to be hard for Smart to see former UGA linebacker Trezman Marshall recover a fumble for Alabama at the Bulldogs’ 11-yard line in the SEC title game and make a third-and-2 stop on Daijun Edwards.

Marshall would have been next man up for Georgia and provided championship caliber depth behind injured All-American Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Instead, UGA relied on a freshman who blew a coverage assignment on Alabama’s opening TD.

Could that one player have made a difference?

How about this one: Former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton caught a TD pass for Alabama in the SEC title game — something no one in the UGA receiver or tight end room managed to do.

Georgia fans were just starting to get over losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game yet again when learning Buford quarterback commit Dylan Raiola will visit Nebraska this weekend and may “flip” to the downtrodden Cornhuskers program.

Upsetting, insulting and downright confounding until one considers his father was an All-American and Nebraska, his uncle coaches there, and nothing is promised in the UGA quarterback room.

As Smart has said before, when it comes to quarterback competitions, “the plan is there is no plan.”

Players have more bargaining power than ever, and that spirit of open competition simply won’t do for some.

But it has worked for those players who have signed up to compete against the best at Georgia.

These Bulldogs are on the brink of capping what has arguably been one of the most successful three-year run in modern era college football history by most all measures.

Georgia 2021-23 will take its place in history as the only program in the 32-year history of SEC divisional play to go 8-0 in league play three consecutive seasons.

The Bulldogs of 2021-22 were the only program to win back-to-back national championships in the 10-year history of the four-team CFP.

Georgia can match Alabama’s 2015-2017 run of seven wins over Top 5 teams with a win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Smart called it a matchup of “giants,” and yet, some remain stuck on not making the 4-team CFP, and there are rumblings that some players could choose to “opt out.”

Remember that part about players getting paid? That’s where the opt-out part gets sticky.

It’s one thing for NIL advertisers to write bowl participation into contracts, but is the day coming where donor gifts are conditional on player postseason participation?

College has come a long way in the past five years, for better or worse, changing fan psyche with each portal entry, bowl opt-out and contract negotiation.