Austin Peay
6
Final
28
Georgia
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    0
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    73
    South Carolina State Bulldogs
    10
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    38
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    31
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    42
    South Florida Bulls
    18
    Final
    Florida Gators
    16
    Arkansas State Red Wolves
    14
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    56
    Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
    7
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    23
  • Arizona State Sun Devils
    20
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    24
    Ball State Cardinals
    3
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    42
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    44
    Final
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    20
    Michigan Wolverines
    13
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    24
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Kirby Smart opens up on the impact and legacy left by his father Sonny: ‘I …
This Father’s Day will be difficult for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
Georgia-Florida series, potential concert show why creating more revenue …
ATHENS — It was news to some this week that the 2026 and 2027 Georgia-Florida games were being moved out of Jacksonville.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart wants Georgia to improve in these two areas. What does …
Kirby Smart will be the first to tell you that Georgia just wasn’t good enough in a number of key areas last season.
Connor Riley
One key factor to keep in mind when projecting how Georgia QB Gunner …
It’s fair to question what Gunner Stockton might look like when he takes over the full-time starting role as Georgia’s quarterback this fall.
Connor Riley
Projected rookie NFL salaries, bonuses for all of Georgia football’s 2025 …
The Georgia football program had another successful NFL draft, with the 2025 crop producing 13 draft picks.
Connor Riley
