Austin Peay
6
Final
28
Georgia
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
0
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
73
South Carolina State Bulldogs
10
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
38
San Jose State Spartans
7
Final
Texas Longhorns
38
Utah State Aggies
22
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
44
Ole Miss Rebels
30
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
23
East Tennessee State Buccaneers
17
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
72
Kansas Jayhawks
31
Final
Missouri Tigers
42
South Florida Bulls
18
Final
Florida Gators
16
Arkansas State Red Wolves
14
Final
Arkansas Razorbacks
56
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
7
Final
LSU Tigers
23
Arizona State Sun Devils
20
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
24
Ball State Cardinals
3
Final
Auburn Tigers
42
Vanderbilt Commodores
44
Final
Virginia Tech Hokies
20
Michigan Wolverines
13
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
24
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
0
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
73
South Carolina State Bulldogs
10
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
38
San Jose State Spartans
7
Final
Texas Longhorns
38
Utah State Aggies
22
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
44
Ole Miss Rebels
30
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
23
East Tennessee State Buccaneers
17
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
72
clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Youtube
Visit our Youtube page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Gameday wrap-up
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 15, 2025
Kirby Smart opens up on the impact and legacy left by his father Sonny: ‘I …
This Father’s Day will be difficult for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
May 25, 2025
Georgia-Florida series, potential concert show why creating more revenue …
ATHENS — It was news to some this week that the 2026 and 2027 Georgia-Florida games were being moved out of Jacksonville.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
May 18, 2025
Kirby Smart wants Georgia to improve in these two areas. What does …
Kirby Smart will be the first to tell you that Georgia just wasn’t good enough in a number of key areas last season.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
May 11, 2025
One key factor to keep in mind when projecting how Georgia QB Gunner …
It’s fair to question what Gunner Stockton might look like when he takes over the full-time starting role as Georgia’s quarterback this fall.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
April 27, 2025
Projected rookie NFL salaries, bonuses for all of Georgia football’s 2025 …
The Georgia football program had another successful NFL draft, with the 2025 crop producing 13 draft picks.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment