INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia tailback Daijun Edwards was a silent warrior for the Bulldogs throughout his four years, but at the NFL Combine he opened up.

Granted, it was part of the draft evaluation process, and the podium interview was mandated, but Edwards was an upbeat and willing participant.

Why hadn’t we heard more from the career 2,082-yard, 24-touchdown rusher?

“I feel like I’m a quiet guy by nature,” said Edwards, who listens to gospel music in the pregame and mostly keeps to himself.

Edwards didn’t take part in any of the NFL Combine drills, but he measured in at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds and showcased himself in the field, looking smooth catching the ball and running through bags.

Edwards enjoyed the best season of his career for the Bulldogs in 2023, even though he played more than half the season at less than 100 percent.

Indeed, Edwards missed the first two games on account of injury and still posted a career-high 880 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“I had an MCL sprain in summer workouts, I wasn’t 100 until probably like Week 8,” Edwards said, pressed on when he was completely healthy.

“Everybody was banged up, and we had young guys, so I had to come back.”

It was that team-first attitude that earned Edwards respect from his coaches and teammates in the locker room.

Coach Kirby Smart, often times among the most sparse when it comes to compliments, heaped praise on Edwards when he pulled UGA through a surprisingly tough game at Vanderbilt last season after Brock Bowers was injured.

“The guy’s got great vision, great toughness, he’s really hard to tackle, his balance is so tough,” Smart said after Edwards churned out 111 of his career-high 146 yards against the Commodores.

“Where would we be right now without Daijun?”

Edwards’ 146 yards were the most by a Georgia back since D’Andre Swift gained 179 yards against Kentucky some four years before.

Fact is, Edwards could have transferred out of Georgia earlier in his career when he was fighting for carries behind future NFL backs Zamir White, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh,

Instead, Edwards soldiered on in silence, never complaining or breaking stride.

“Georgia’s able to get guys to the draft, everybody doesn’t just come in and become that guy, not everybody is a Freshman All-American,” Edwards said, explaining why he kept faith in his home-state program. “So you keep grinding and keep your head down.”

The Senior Bowl offered Edwards a chance to highlight his skills, and he took full advantage in the practices with some dazzling runs and effective blocking and pass catching.

In Edwards mind, he was likely doing his best impersonation of his favorite back, former NFL star Le’Veon Bell.

NFL teams were likely watching, just as they will be sure to take note of the 40-yard dash time he runs at UGA Pro Day on March 13.

A time of 4.6 or better would give Edwards a shot at getting drafted, but there’s a good chance he makes a team as a free agent if not.

Edwards might not be remembered for highlight runs, but when it came to reliability, few have been better or tougher in the Smart Era than No. 30.