ATHENS — The Georgia football world celebrates the beginning --and ongoing -- Dawgs’ Dynasty today on the UGA campus and within Sanford Stadium. Coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs pulled off a perfect 15-0 season, ending it in the most dominant fashion in college football playoff history, with a 65-7 win over TCU at SoFi Stadium last Monday night. RELATED: Georgia stakes claim to dynasty, story of Bulldogs 65-7 win over Horned Frogs

It was neither the beginning, nor likely the end, of Smart’s reign atop college football. The celebration Not all bow to “King Kirby,” even after his back-to-back national championships, but at the very least, he has cemented his status as a first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks and his support staff have planned a grand parade complete with “Dawg Walk” that will begin at 12:30 p.m. on campus around the intersection of S. Lumpkin Street and Pinecrest.

The players will march in from Baxter Street, a modified Dawg Walk leading into a program at Sanford Stadium that begins at 2 p.m., giving Smart and his players one final chance to see the Bulldogs’ fans, and for the Georgia fans to cheer them back. It’s an important day of acknowledgement, but also, an opportunity for Smart to showcase the program to the recruits that will be on hand. The Bulldogs’ 47-year-old head coach is a master at time management and deliberate activities, a model of efficiency in the coaching world.

Five days ago Smart sat alongside defensive MVP Javon Bullard and Brock Bowers — who was filling in for offensive MVP Stetson Bennett at the champions press conference — and revealed a sense of uneasiness. “I am concerned about our season next year,” Smart said. “The entire flight home, I’ll think about things we can do right now. W-I-N (What’s Important Now) — that’s our motto. “There will be time to take off, it’s just not today because decisions are imminent.” Georgia , Dawgnation Moving forward Georgia has eight players in the transfer portal, a handful of juniors who have declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, and a couple of others who are riding the fence and might still be influenced by the gut feelings they get today in Sanford Stadium. Might one or two players prove make-or-break difference-makers for a three-peat season in 2023?

Smart flashed three fingers to the Georgia stadium faithful who took over SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last Monday night, out-numbering purple-clad TCU fans 2-to-1. The UGA head coach has since reeled himself back in, no longer caught up in the emotion of his team’s great performance. “I really don’t want to talk about three,” Smart said the next morning. “It’s human nature to relax, it’s human nature to the the easy route, and I can be as guilty of that as anyone.” But of course, Smart wasn’t, and that’s why there were 10 coaches out recruiting on Friday, each visiting 10 schools. There were reportedly three different helicopters used with Smart and his staff popping up all over all day. Championship sparks