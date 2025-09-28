clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Latest Gameday wrap-up
Article
Article
Final grades from Georgia football loss to Alabama: ‘We got to do a better …
ATHENS — For the second consecutive time, both against Alabama and in an SEC game this season, Georgia fell behind by two touchdowns in the first half.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
3 hours ago
Where Georgia goes after latest loss to Alabama hits many similar notes
ATHENS — A year ago, Kirby Smart stood at the podium after a loss to Alabama and pointed out how Georgia had not gotten the chance to play Alabama at home.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 27, 2025
How Georgia’s offensive line became a major question mark: ‘What a …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart, in some ways, knew this day was coming. Where Georgia’s offensive line no longer was a strength but a legitimate position of concern.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 14, 2025
Georgia football believes its many mistakes against Tennessee are ‘fixable’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A lot went wrong for Georgia on Saturday against Tennessee.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 7, 2025
Chauncey Bowens shows he can be the physical RB Georgia needs in breakout …
ATHENS — Georgia signed three running backs in the 2024 recruiting class. Entering Saturday, Chauncey Bowens was the only one of the three who had not yet found the end zone.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment