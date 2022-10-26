Rising Florida star Anthony Richardson at peace with dreadful debut against Georgia, lessons learned
ATHENS — Anthony Richardson has put behind him arguably the worst 2 1/2 minutes in the history of the Georgia-Florida football rivalry.
“I was actually talking about it the other day, time does fly,” said Richardson, who some believe will be a first-round NFL Draft pick next April.
“Seemed like yesterday it was my first start against Georgia.”
Richardson will be making his ninth career start when Florida takes on the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
RELATED: Riled-up Gators look to keep Stetson Bennett in ‘bubble’
The Gators are a 22 1/2-point underdog, but as the Florida players learned last season, anything is possible when they don’t beat themselves with mistakes.
RELATED: Georgia a historically large favorite to ‘break’ Gators
Indeed, the Gators were fighting hard for an upset win over Georgia last season, down just 3-0 to the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs when Richardson …
• fumbled at the Florida 11 with 2:22 left in the half leading to Georgia’s first TD in the game.
• Was intercepted at the Gators’ 36 on the second play of the at the 1:43 mark, leading to another Bulldogs’ touchdown.
• Threw a Pick 6 from his own 47 with 7 seconds left in the half, making it 24-0, Georgia.
“I feel like I was doing pretty good until those last few minutes of the first half,” Richardson said on Monday.
Just one year before in this rivalry game, then-coach Dan Mullen was hailed a genius by many national and Sunshine State media types.
Kyle Trask was anointed and appointed after the Gators struck for 24 points and 267 yards on four drives in a 10 1/2-minute span of the second quarter in route to the 44-28 win.
RELATED: How Trask and the Gators rallied to beat Georgia in 2020
First-year coach Billy Napier is calmly and peacefully controlling the narrative in Gainesville.
“I told the team before and after the game, this is a great game that we play,” Napier said in his opening remarks after the recent home loss to LSU.
“It’s a blessing to play the game and coach the game.”
Richardson didn’t have that sort of peace and comfort with the quirky Mullen, reflecting this week just how uncomfortable he was before last year’s game with Georgia.
“Before the game, I’m not going to lie, I had a lot of jitters,” Richardson confessed.
“I was in my head a lot. I was a little nervous. First career start against the No. 1 defense, so of course, I was thinking a lot.”
This Bulldogs’ defense still ranks among the best in the nation despite missing five first-round picks off last year’s unit along with the 2021 Butkus Award winner.
Richardson certainly knows these Bulldogs rank last in the SEC and 124th in the nation in sacks (7).
The Missouri and Kent State programs have put up more than 20 points on Georgia — something the Gators have done just once in the teams’ past five meetings.
Smart sounded doubtful that defensive tackle Jalen Carter, a projected Top 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will be ready to return from the sprained knee he suffered against Missouri.
The Georgia head coach also voiced his concern over this improved version of Richardson, who he said Napier has built an offense around.
“They cater the game plan and his skill set to give him the option of running or passing,” Smart said. “It’s the draws, the converted runs, where he takes off that he’s really elite at.”
Richardson has found a place for last year’s debacle, recognizing that “everybody is going to have a game like that every once in a while.”
It provided a valuable learning lesson for him that might just come in handy come Saturday if the Gators’ defense can keep the Georgia offense in check for a bit.
“Just processing it and thinking about it, it’s taught me a lot about football itself and how to manage the game and how to take control of the game,” Richardson said, patiently answering multiple questions about last year’s game from the Florida media corps.
“Managing everything, the emotions, the moment, the game itself, just managing everything and letting it come to you instead of just trying to force everything.”
Napier believes in his quarterback and is voicing patience in his growth, taking care not to apply the same sort of pressure Richardson felt entering last year’s game with Georgia.
I” think he still working hard on mastering what that process looks like Sunday to Saturday, unwavering commitment to what’s required to play and win,” Napier said.
“So that’s where he’s at. Seven games in, and continues to get better.”