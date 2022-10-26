Rising Florida star Anthony Richardson at peace with dreadful debut against Georgia, lessons learned

ATHENS — Anthony Richardson has put behind him arguably the worst 2 1/2 minutes in the history of the Georgia-Florida football rivalry. “I was actually talking about it the other day, time does fly,” said Richardson, who some believe will be a first-round NFL Draft pick next April. “Seemed like yesterday it was my first start against Georgia.”

Richardson will be making his ninth career start when Florida takes on the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. RELATED: Riled-up Gators look to keep Stetson Bennett in ‘bubble’ The Gators are a 22 1/2-point underdog, but as the Florida players learned last season, anything is possible when they don’t beat themselves with mistakes.

RELATED: Georgia a historically large favorite to ‘break’ Gators Indeed, the Gators were fighting hard for an upset win over Georgia last season, down just 3-0 to the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs when Richardson … • fumbled at the Florida 11 with 2:22 left in the half leading to Georgia’s first TD in the game.

• Was intercepted at the Gators’ 36 on the second play of the at the 1:43 mark, leading to another Bulldogs’ touchdown. • Threw a Pick 6 from his own 47 with 7 seconds left in the half, making it 24-0, Georgia. “I feel like I was doing pretty good until those last few minutes of the first half,” Richardson said on Monday. Just one year before in this rivalry game, then-coach Dan Mullen was hailed a genius by many national and Sunshine State media types. Kyle Trask was anointed and appointed after the Gators struck for 24 points and 267 yards on four drives in a 10 1/2-minute span of the second quarter in route to the 44-28 win. RELATED: How Trask and the Gators rallied to beat Georgia in 2020