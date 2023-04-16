WATCH: Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff shares G-Day emotions and mistakes

ATHENS — Brock Vandagriff felt good about the way he played in the G-Day Game, but like everyone else, the third-year Georgia QB felt there was room for improvement. Vandagriff shared how his day started with the anticipation of playing extended snaps in Sanford Stadium in front of the Bulldogs’ fans. “Coach (Mike) Bobo punched me on the arm on the way over here, like, dude let’s go,” Vandagriff said with a smile. “I told him ‘Coach I’ve probably had four bites of food from the time I woke up this morning to now,’ and then own that first drive my heart was throbbing.

Vandagriff, like most coaches' sons, is a tough critic when it comes to analyzing himself.

"I feel like my arm is trying to make up for being late sometimes, and that's something I've been trying to work on this spring," Vandagriff said after playing quarterback for both the Red and Black teams in the scrimmage. "That just comes with learning more football —it's being able to go out there and play, and I believe I learn best when I'm out there and able to do that. I feel like I've gotten better, but there's still room for improvement."

Vandagriff was 9-of-14 passing for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns playing with the second-team offense and 4-of-11 passing for 40 yards with an interception with the first-team offense. Coach Kirby Smart was generally pleased with Vandagriff's efforts. "I thought Brock used his legs several times to break out of there and take off running," Smart said. "Brock unfortunately had some guys drop the ball on him. I thought the balls were really well thrown and should've been caught. "He did a nice job in the pocket of making those throws." Of course, an even closer review reveals that UGA premium targets Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey played more with the first team in the first half when Carson Beck was taking his turn with the ones.

Beck looked excellent in the first half, 13-of-18 passing for 211 yards with a TD before playing very limited snaps with the twos in the second half, 2-of-4 passing for 20 yards. But Vandagriff’s opportunity to handle the type of adversity that comes with multiple dropped passes and missed blocking assignments was for the better. It have Vandagriff an opportunity to show the sort of mobility that led former Georgia QB Jake Fromm to describe him as a bigger, stronger version of departing QB Stetson Bennett. Vandagriff, for the second spring game in a row, had the longest run of the scrimmage when he broke off a 23-yard gain. “They say ‘Green grass, haul butt (ass); I don’t curse, but that’s what they say, and I took off,” Vandagriff said. “I’m not sure if I out-ran anyone on that one, but I probably had a good angle.” Vandagriff was just as willing to discuss his shortcomings and quick to take ownership of the interception he threw over the middle.