Complete 2022 NFL Combine results from 14 Georgia football attendees

The 2022 NFL Combine is in the books. Much like the 2021-22 college football season, Georgia dominated.

The Bulldogs were the most represented team in Indianapolis, with 14 players in attendance. And most of them really helped improve their stock with some impressive performances.

Whether it be running back Zamir White or linebacker Quay Walker, just about every Bulldog impressed in some form or fashion. The combine pretty clearly demonstrated why Georgia won the National Championship this past season.