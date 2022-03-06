Complete 2022 NFL Combine results from 14 Georgia football attendees
The 2022 NFL Combine is in the books. Much like the 2021-22 college football season, Georgia dominated.
The Bulldogs were the most represented team in Indianapolis, with 14 players in attendance. And most of them really helped improve their stock with some impressive performances.
Whether it be running back Zamir White or linebacker Quay Walker, just about every Bulldog impressed in some form or fashion. The combine pretty clearly demonstrated why Georgia won the National Championship this past season.
Georgia players will get another chance to impress scouts as the school will hold its pro day on March 16. With all the talent in Athens, it should be heavily attended by NFL decision-makers.
Below you can find the complete results from all 14 of the participants at the combine. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 27 and conclude on April 29.
George Pickens, wide receiver
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 195 pounds
- 40-yard dash: 4.47
- Vertical jump: 33′ inches
- Broad jump: 10-feet, 5 inches
- Quote to know: “I realized that I’m a real hard worker. I’m hard on myself, and when I figured that out, I figured out that if you know yourself, you can’t lie to yourself. I put those two together and I was able to come back faster than I actually thought I was going to be able to come back.”