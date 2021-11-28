Tyler Simmons has the perfect social media post as Georgia prepares for Alabama

Georgia and Alabama meet once again this week, as the two schools play in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. This will be the fourth time the schools have played since Kirby Smart became the head coach back in 2016.

The two teams have played some iconic games in the past, with Alabama winning all three prior contests. One of the more controversial moments came in the 2018 National Championship Game, when it appeared that then wide receiver Tyler Simmons blocked an Alabama punt.

Only an official, incorrectly, deemed Simmons was offsides. It negated a huge play for the Bulldogs and launched a meme for Georgia fans. In the years since “Tyler Simmons was onsides” became a rallying cry of sorts, especially anytime Alabama benefited from some dubious officiating.