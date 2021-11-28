(1) Georgia
45
Final
0
Georgia Tech
  • (14) Texas A&M
    24
    Final
    LSU
    27
    Clemson
    30
    Final
    South Carolina
    0
    Kentucky
    52
    Final
    Louisville
    21
  • Missouri
    17
    Final
    (25) Arkansas
    34
    Florida State
    21
    Final
    Florida
    24
    (3) Alabama
    24
    Final
    Auburn
    22
    Vanderbilt
    21
    Final
    Tennessee
    45
Georgia football-Alabama-social media-tyler simmons
Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons had the perfect tweet as the Bulldogs face Alabama this week (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation).

Tyler Simmons has the perfect social media post as Georgia prepares for Alabama

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia and Alabama meet once again this week, as the two schools play in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. This will be the fourth time the schools have played since Kirby Smart became the head coach back in 2016.

The two teams have played some iconic games in the past, with Alabama winning all three prior contests. One of the more controversial moments came in the 2018 National Championship Game, when it appeared that then wide receiver Tyler Simmons blocked an Alabama punt.

Only an official, incorrectly, deemed Simmons was offsides. It negated a huge play for the Bulldogs and launched a meme for Georgia fans. In the years since “Tyler Simmons was onsides” became a rallying cry of sorts, especially anytime Alabama benefited from some dubious officiating.