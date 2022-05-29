Athletic director, social media weigh in on public alcohol sales at Georgia football home games

GREENSBORO — The University of Georgia is in no rush to sell alcohol in public seating areas at Sanford Stadium, to the extent it’s not even on the table. “That’s not even a discussion point right now,” UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said at the spring board meeting. “We introduced (alcohol sales) at Stegeman Coliseum, Foley Field and Softball, and it has been a slow roll out.

“We’re going to be very intentional about that. That’s just not on the agenda right now for Sanford.” The SEC lifted its ban on alcohol sales in public seating areas three years ago. At least nine league schools sell alcohol in pubic seating areas, including two schools the Bulldogs will play at this season, South Carolina and Mississippi State. UGA allows for $100,000-plus Magill Society members to request two passes each to a 400-capacity lounge that sells alcohol. There is no view of the field from the 200 (club) level lounge, however, as it overlooks East Campus Drive.