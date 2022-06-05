Arch Manning, all-white uniforms and cookie cake: Social media buzzing after massive Georgia football recruiting weekend
This weekend was easily the biggest to date for Georgia football recruiting when it comes to the 2023 recruiting cycle. Over a dozen players took their official visits to Georgia, including 5-star prospect Arch Manning.
And the Georgia recruiting staff went all out to showcase all the program has to offer.
Social media was flooded with. pictures from the weekend. Whether it be players trying on the new all-white uniforms or being greeted with their own personal cookie cakes, it sure looked like those in town were having a fantastic time while visiting Athens.
At the moment, Georgia has the No. 9 recruiting class for the 2023 recruiting cycle with eight commits. Georgia has consistently been one of the best-recruiting programs in the country under Kirby Smart. Weekends like this one make it very clear as to why that is the case.
“We have to decide what kind of kid you want to recruit, what do you want in your organization and where are their priorities,” Smart told reporters at SEC spring meetings this week. “Because, look, there are thousands and thousands and hundreds of thousands of kids to pull from, right? So, you have to find what the priorities are for those kids and what’s important to them.”
The Bulldogs will continue to host official visitors throughout the month of June, as the summer month has quickly become one of the most important times in the recruiting cycle due to changes made to the recruiting calendar.
