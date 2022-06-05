Arch Manning, all-white uniforms and cookie cake: Social media buzzing after massive Georgia football recruiting weekend

This weekend was easily the biggest to date for Georgia football recruiting when it comes to the 2023 recruiting cycle. Over a dozen players took their official visits to Georgia, including 5-star prospect Arch Manning.

And the Georgia recruiting staff went all out to showcase all the program has to offer.

Social media was flooded with. pictures from the weekend. Whether it be players trying on the new all-white uniforms or being greeted with their own personal cookie cakes, it sure looked like those in town were having a fantastic time while visiting Athens.