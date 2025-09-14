Georgia
44
Final
41
Tennessee
Eastern Michigan Eagles
23
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
48
Texas A&M Aggies
41
Final
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
40
Vanderbilt Commodores
31
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
7
Oklahoma Sooners
42
Final
Temple Owls
3
Wisconsin Badgers
14
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
38
South Alabama Jaguars
15
Final
Auburn Tigers
31
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
10
Final
Missouri Tigers
52
UTEP Miners
10
Final
Texas Longhorns
27
Alcorn State Braves
0
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
63
Arkansas Razorbacks
35
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
41
Florida Gators
10
Final
LSU Tigers
20
Latest Gameday wrap-up
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
September 7, 2025
Chauncey Bowens shows he can be the physical RB Georgia needs in breakout …
ATHENS — Georgia signed three running backs in the 2024 recruiting class. Entering Saturday, Chauncey Bowens was the only one of the three who had not yet found the end zone.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 15, 2025
Kirby Smart opens up on the impact and legacy left by his father Sonny: ‘I …
This Father’s Day will be difficult for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
May 25, 2025
Georgia-Florida series, potential concert show why creating more revenue …
ATHENS — It was news to some this week that the 2026 and 2027 Georgia-Florida games were being moved out of Jacksonville.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
May 18, 2025
Kirby Smart wants Georgia to improve in these two areas. What does …
Kirby Smart will be the first to tell you that Georgia just wasn’t good enough in a number of key areas last season.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
May 11, 2025
One key factor to keep in mind when projecting how Georgia QB Gunner …
It’s fair to question what Gunner Stockton might look like when he takes over the full-time starting role as Georgia’s quarterback this fall.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment