Georgia
44
Final
41
Tennessee
  • Eastern Michigan Eagles
    23
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    48
    Texas A&M Aggies
    41
    Final
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    40
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    31
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    7
  • UTEP Miners
    10
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    27
    Alcorn State Braves
    0
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    63
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    35
    Final
    Ole Miss Rebels
    41
    Florida Gators
    10
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    20
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Chauncey Bowens shows he can be the physical RB Georgia needs in breakout …
ATHENS — Georgia signed three running backs in the 2024 recruiting class. Entering Saturday, Chauncey Bowens was the only one of the three who had not yet found the end zone.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart opens up on the impact and legacy left by his father Sonny: ‘I …
This Father’s Day will be difficult for Georgia coach Kirby Smart.
Connor Riley
Georgia-Florida series, potential concert show why creating more revenue …
ATHENS — It was news to some this week that the 2026 and 2027 Georgia-Florida games were being moved out of Jacksonville.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart wants Georgia to improve in these two areas. What does …
Kirby Smart will be the first to tell you that Georgia just wasn’t good enough in a number of key areas last season.
Connor Riley
One key factor to keep in mind when projecting how Georgia QB Gunner …
It’s fair to question what Gunner Stockton might look like when he takes over the full-time starting role as Georgia’s quarterback this fall.
Connor Riley
