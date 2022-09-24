‘That kid is a freak’: Brock Bowers continues to prove he can do it all and then some for Georgia football
ATHENS — There is one thing Brock Bowers doesn’t feel comfortable doing on a football field.
“I can throw it a long ways, but not very accurate,” Bowers said after the game.
So Georgia may not ask him to throw the football. That can be left to quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Instead, Bowers proved yet again on Saturday he’s capable of just about everything else. He caught five passes for 60 yards on the afternoon, adding to his team-leading totals on the season.
He also ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. Before most fans had even found their seats yet, Bowers was celebrating with his teammates in the end zone.
“I was blocking and I hear the crowd just explode,” offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “All of our linemen I think just simultaneously turn and look and there’s Brock out running everybody.”
“What a weapon he is, what a tough character he is,” Smart said. “He makes you defend the whole 53. When he comes in motion, the expectation is I’ve got to stop the sideline and that loosens them up for some softer runs, too. When you run for 250 and throw for 250, you’re doing something right.”
Bowers had a second carry on the afternoon, which also ended in a touchdown. Bowers is accustomed to playing running back, as its something he did back at Napa High School.
On the season, he’s gotten three carries. All three have resulted in touchdowns.
“Anytime you have a guy like that where you can throw him the ball, throw him a quick pass or hand the ball off to him and he has a chance to go the distance,” Bennett said. “It’s special.”
After not scoring in Georgia’s first two games, Bowers now has five touchdowns in the past two. He scored 14 a season ago for the Bulldogs, giving him 19 touchdowns in his first 19 career games at Georgia.
This is a player who is in just his second year of college football. He’s got time to get bigger, faster, stronger and better. As dominant as he was for Georgia last season, when he set the school record for touchdown catches and led the team in every receiving category, he’s come back even better this season.
Through four games, only one Bennett-led drive has ended in a punt. Bowers isn’t the only reason for that.
He’s just the most obvious.
“That kid is a freak. It’s a relief having someone like him,” Ratledge said. No matter how long a drive gets, he can take it first play, second play or fifteenth play. He doesn’t have any bad plays.”
Brock Bowers recaps his monster game against Kent State
