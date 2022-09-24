‘That kid is a freak’: Brock Bowers continues to prove he can do it all and then some for Georgia football

ATHENS — There is one thing Brock Bowers doesn’t feel comfortable doing on a football field. “I can throw it a long ways, but not very accurate,” Bowers said after the game. So Georgia may not ask him to throw the football. That can be left to quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Instead, Bowers proved yet again on Saturday he’s capable of just about everything else. He caught five passes for 60 yards on the afternoon, adding to his team-leading totals on the season. He also ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. Before most fans had even found their seats yet, Bowers was celebrating with his teammates in the end zone. “I was blocking and I hear the crowd just explode,” offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “All of our linemen I think just simultaneously turn and look and there’s Brock out running everybody.”