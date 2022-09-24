‘That kid is a freak’: Brock Bowers continues to prove he can do it all and then some for Georgia football

Dawgnation Logo
Kent State
22
Final
39
(1) Georgia
  • Texas Southern
    24
    Final
    UTSA
    52
    Toledo
    14
    Final
    San Diego State
    17
    Sacramento State
    41
    Final
    Colorado State
    10
  • (20) Florida
    27
    4th QTR
    2:53
    (11) Tennessee
    38
    Notre Dame
    45
    4th QTR
    1:44
    North Carolina
    32
    Middle Tennessee
    45
    4th QTR
    6:05
    (25) Miami (FL)
    31
    Indiana
    24
    4th QTR
    4:55
    Cincinnati
    38
  • (22) Texas
    34
    4th QTR
    00:00
    Texas Tech
    34
    (15) Oregon
    22
    4th QTR
    9:57
    Washington State
    27
    Georgia Tech
    10
    4th QTR
    5:22
    UCF
    24
    Tulsa
    27
    4th QTR
    8:51
    (16) Ole Miss
    35
  • Arizona
    21
    2nd QTR
    00:44
    California
    21
    Ball State
    3
    2nd QTR
    5:29
    Georgia Southern
    13
    Arkansas State
    9
    2nd QTR
    5:15
    Old Dominion
    0
    Navy
    0
    2nd QTR
    4:12
    East Carolina
    3
  • Rice
    14
    2nd QTR
    5:13
    Houston
    7
    Akron
    0
    2nd QTR
    5:48
    Liberty
    14
    Southern Miss
    0
    1st QTR
    12:27
    Tulane
    0
    UNLV
    0
    1st QTR
    12:45
    Utah State
    0
  • Northern Illinois
    0
    1st QTR
    14:23
    (8) Kentucky
    0
    (10) Arkansas
    0
    1st QTR
    13:55
    (23) Texas A&M
    0
    Louisiana Tech
    0
    1st QTR
    14:43
    South Alabama
    0
    Marshall
    0
    1st QTR
    13:58
    Troy
    0
  • Houston Christian
    0
    1st QTR
    12:31
    Texas State
    0
    Iowa
    Sat, 9/24 on Fox Sports 1 @11:00 ET
    Rutgers
    Wisconsin
    Sat, 9/24 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (3) Ohio State
    Charlotte
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Carolina
  • Miami (OH)
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Northwestern
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 9/24 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    (2) Alabama
    UConn
    Sat, 9/24 on RSN @11:30 ET
    (12) North Carolina State
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 9/24 on BTN @11:30 ET
    Purdue
  • New Mexico
    Sat, 9/24 on ESPN+ @11:30 ET
    LSU
    Louisiana
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Kansas State
    Sun, 9/25 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
    (6) Oklahoma
    Boston College
    Sun, 9/25 on ACC Network @12:00 AM ET
    Florida State
  • Hawai'i
    Sun, 9/25 on FloSports @12:00 AM ET
    New Mexico State
    (7) USC
    Sun, 9/25 on Pac-12 Network @1:30 AM ET
    Oregon State
    Wyoming
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN2 @2:15 AM ET
    (19) BYU
    Stanford
    Sun, 9/25 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    (18) Washington
  • (13) Utah
    Sun, 9/25 on ESPN @2:30 AM ET
    Arizona State
    Western Michigan
    Sun, 9/25 on CBS Sports Network @2:30 AM ET
    San Jose State
    Utah State
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (19) BYU
    Tulane
    Fri, 9/30 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Houston
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs for a 75-yard touchdown run during the first quarter against Kent State at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. The host Bulldogs won, 39-22. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

‘That kid is a freak’: Brock Bowers continues to prove he can do it all and then some for Georgia football

@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — There is one thing Brock Bowers doesn’t feel comfortable doing on a football field.

“I can throw it a long ways, but not very accurate,” Bowers said after the game.

So Georgia may not ask him to throw the football. That can be left to quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Instead, Bowers proved yet again on Saturday he’s capable of just about everything else. He caught five passes for 60 yards on the afternoon, adding to his team-leading totals on the season.

He also ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. Before most fans had even found their seats yet, Bowers was celebrating with his teammates in the end zone.

“I was blocking and I hear the crowd just explode,” offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “All of our linemen I think just simultaneously turn and look and there’s Brock out running everybody.”

“What a weapon he is, what a tough character he is,” Smart said. “He makes you defend the whole 53. When he comes in motion, the expectation is I’ve got to stop the sideline and that loosens them up for some softer runs, too. When you run for 250 and throw for 250, you’re doing something right.”

Bowers had a second carry on the afternoon, which also ended in a touchdown. Bowers is accustomed to playing running back, as its something he did back at Napa High School.

On the season, he’s gotten three carries. All three have resulted in touchdowns.

“Anytime you have a guy like that where you can throw him the ball, throw him a quick pass or hand the ball off to him and he has a chance to go the distance,” Bennett said. “It’s special.”

After not scoring in Georgia’s first two games, Bowers now has five touchdowns in the past two. He scored 14 a season ago for the Bulldogs, giving him 19 touchdowns in his first 19 career games at Georgia.

This is a player who is in just his second year of college football. He’s got time to get bigger, faster, stronger and better. As dominant as he was for Georgia last season, when he set the school record for touchdown catches and led the team in every receiving category, he’s come back even better this season.

Through four games, only one Bennett-led drive has ended in a punt. Bowers isn’t the only reason for that.

He’s just the most obvious.

“That kid is a freak. It’s a relief having someone like him,” Ratledge said. No matter how long a drive gets, he can take it first play, second play or fifteenth play. He doesn’t have any bad plays.”

Brock Bowers recaps his monster game against Kent State

