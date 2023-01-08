Georgia football, TCU gush about Chidera Uzo-Diribe: ‘He’s going to be a real star’

For Uzo-Diribe, he spent much of the week shuttling between Athens and Atlanta, in an effort to be there for both his family and his players as Georgia readied to take on Ohio State. “It’s been hectic. It was one of the best weeks of my life,” Uzo-Diribe. “To have those two baby girls and get to spend time with them has given me a whole new perspective that you can’t put into words. The game last Saturday, it capped off what a great week it was for the rest of my family.” It hasn’t been the easiest first season for Uzo-Diribe, as the Georgia outside linebackers group has been ravaged by injuries this season. Nolan Smith tore his pectoral muscle against Florida, while Robert Beal, Chaz Chambliss and Marvin Jones have all battled injuries at different times this season.

To make things even tougher for Uzo-Diribe, he'll be matching wits against the coach that greatly helped his ascent in the coaching industry, Sonny Dykes. Uzo-Diribe spent the 2021 season with Dykes at SMU and was set to follow him to TCU. Uzo-Diribe gave huge credit to Dykes on Saturday, especially for taking a chance on him as a coach with no previous experience in working with the now-TCU head coach. Uzo-Diribie played for and worked with then-SMU defensive coordinator Jim Levitt, who strongly recommended that Dykes hire Uzo-Diribe at SMU.

Just after a month on the job as TCU’s defensive line coach, Kirby Smart came calling. Uzo-Dirbie couldn’t say no to working for one of the coaching greats in college football. “I knew coming here being able to learn under coach Smart, coach Muschamp, coach Scott, coach Schumann was going to be huge for my development,” Uzo-Diribe said. “You can’t put a value on some of the information I’ve been able to learn pick up this year. So far it’s been great and continuing to hear these guys talk and hear their thoughts, it’s only going to help and benefit me this year.” Despite Uzo-Diribie’s youth, Dykes raved about Uzo-Diribe and what he brings to the game. Dykes figured that out pretty quickly in their time together. “He was destined to be really good. He’s got a great disposition when it comes to coaching and communicating with players,” Dykes said. “Really, really effective communicator. Does a really good job of walking the fine line between having great relationships with players, but at the same time having that authoritative part of that relationship that’s important.” Uzo-Diribie is far from the only former college football on Georgia’s staff, as Smart, Bryan McClendon and Will Muschamp all played at Georgia. But none have done so as recently as Uzo-Diribie, who played at the University of Colorado from 2010 through 2013. Chambliss called him a players coach, while Beal praised the energy Uzo-Diribe brings to practice.