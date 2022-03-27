Walk-on Dan Jackson from ‘Chicken Capital of the World,’ to starting Georgia football safety

ATHENS — When Dan Jackson walked into the NFL atrium in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall last week he did so in an unassuming manner. Jackson has a slight build, lacking the beefy frame and bulging muscles typical of other Georgia football players. He speaks so gently and modestly, you might mistake him for a church band guitarist and not a scholarship football player for the national champion Bulldogs.

Those who follow Georgia football closely, of course, know Jackson was a key member of the national championship team last season. Still, Jackson remains on walk-on status as he battles at the safety position this spring. Oh, and Jackson did play guitar in his church band through high school when he wasn’t strumming country music songs or blazing AC/DC on an electric guitar.

Jackson, a redshirt sophomore listed at 6-1 and 190 pounds, was nicknamed “DIrty” Dan by former UGA first-round NFL pick Eric Stokes for his scruffy appearance. Jackson is an interesting story off the field, to be sure. But Kirby Smart likes the story of what Jackson has done on the field even better, and he was relieved last October when media members finally asked him about the relatively anonymous No. 47 player lined up in the Georgia secondary.

But to Smart’s point about Jackson “coming from nowhere” in the football sense, there was no recruiting “Crystal Bar” or star ranking from 247Sports. Jackson accounted for 1,785 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns playing running back, receiver and returning kicks when not lined up at safety. He was recognized as a Georgia AAA first-team all-state pick. But there were no major schools banging down his doors, even though his 3.8 GPA and 26 ACT certainly qualified him from an academic standpoint. WATCH: Dan Jackson’s high school Hudl highlights “I was thinking about Mercer, in Macon, and then Air Force came late,” Jackson said. “But that wasn’t something I wanted to do. I always wanted to come here.” If anyone could related to the plight Jackson faced as an undersized, underestimated high school prospect being overlooked by major schools, it was Smart.