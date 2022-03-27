Walk-on Dan Jackson from ‘Chicken Capital of the World,’ to starting Georgia football safety
ATHENS — When Dan Jackson walked into the NFL atrium in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall last week he did so in an unassuming manner.
Jackson has a slight build, lacking the beefy frame and bulging muscles typical of other Georgia football players.
He speaks so gently and modestly, you might mistake him for a church band guitarist and not a scholarship football player for the national champion Bulldogs.
Those who follow Georgia football closely, of course, know Jackson was a key member of the national championship team last season.
Still, Jackson remains on walk-on status as he battles at the safety position this spring.
Oh, and Jackson did play guitar in his church band through high school when he wasn’t strumming country music songs or blazing AC/DC on an electric guitar.
Jackson, a redshirt sophomore listed at 6-1 and 190 pounds, was nicknamed “DIrty” Dan by former UGA first-round NFL pick Eric Stokes for his scruffy appearance.
Jackson is an interesting story off the field, to be sure.
But Kirby Smart likes the story of what Jackson has done on the field even better, and he was relieved last October when media members finally asked him about the relatively anonymous No. 47 player lined up in the Georgia secondary.
But to Smart’s point about Jackson “coming from nowhere” in the football sense, there was no recruiting “Crystal Bar” or star ranking from 247Sports.
Jackson accounted for 1,785 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns playing running back, receiver and returning kicks when not lined up at safety. He was recognized as a Georgia AAA first-team all-state pick.
But there were no major schools banging down his doors, even though his 3.8 GPA and 26 ACT certainly qualified him from an academic standpoint.
WATCH: Dan Jackson’s high school Hudl highlights
“I was thinking about Mercer, in Macon, and then Air Force came late,” Jackson said. “But that wasn’t something I wanted to do. I always wanted to come here.”
If anyone could related to the plight Jackson faced as an undersized, underestimated high school prospect being overlooked by major schools, it was Smart.
So Georgia, working through former secondary coach Charlton Warren, invited Jackson to walk on and join a crowded DB room of 16 players in 2019.
“Then spring rolls around, and we have a mass exodus of DBs, eight to be exact,” Smart recalled, recounting a heavy 2019 NFL draft class and transfers. “So [Jackson] went from 16th to eighth in one semester.
“Then he worked his way from eighth to sixth, and then he worked his way to fifth, then he blocks a punt,” Smart said. “All he does is give you everything he’s got every day.”
Jackson loves Georgia, too, to the extent he embraces the sort of harsh criticism Smart reserves for his favorite players — Richard LeCounte dealt with the same sort of coaching.
“Oh yeah, especially last spring, at least he’s noticing,” Jackson said, playing off a question about Smart calling him out.
“Obviously, you all know Coach Smart was a safety when he played … I’m thankful to have him coach me the way he does, or I wouldn’t be the player I am.”
Jackson said the addition of coach Will Muschamp has also provided a lift in the secondary, where Georgia runs NFL packages that make newcomers’ heads spin.
“That’s been a game-changer for me and I would say all the other DBs,” Jackson said. “Having that great defensive mind critiquing us every day, that’s something I’m really grateful for.
“He’s helped me out more than I can remember from the first day he got here. It’s just focusing on little things that have helped transform my game.”
Jackson might not always physically get the better of the offensive players, but as he puts it, “any tackle in the secondary is a good tackle.”
Jackson was Georgia’s leading tackler twice last season, with six stops against Auburn and Missouri. His career-high seven tackles came in his first start against Kentucky in one of the more anticipated and physical matchups of the season.
“It’s my mindset, I think the way I was raised, the way I’ve been coached, just to have a fearless mindset,” Jackson explained. “Football, you have to be able to throw your body in there when you need to.”
“I think I flip the switch on the field.”
In all, Jackson made 40 tackles and started four games for a historically dominant defense that carried UGA to a national championship.
It seemed only appropriate it was Jackson throwing the final block on Kelee Ringo’s interception return for a touchdown in the CFP Championship Game.
“I love the guy,” Smart said. “The guy deserves a scholarship, and as soon as we can get one for him, we’re going to try do that.”