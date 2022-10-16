Dawgnation Logo
Vanderbilt
0
Final
55
(1) Georgia
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (0) (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh

Darnell Washington levels up for Georgia football: 'It's like throwing it into the Pacific Ocean'

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Bennett actually overthrew Washington for the quarterback’s first incompletion of the game. But Bennett kept going back to the junior tight end, who led the Bulldogs in receiving yards on Saturday. Bennett himself completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Eleven different Bulldogs caught passes on Saturday, but none were more impactful than Washington.

“It gets us going, " Sedrick Van Pran said of Washington. “Honestly we’re kind of used to it by now. He does that stuff all the time.

“Super excited for him making the most of his opportunities and showing everyone what he can be.”

Washington isn’t the only standout tight end on Georgia’s team, with Brock Bowers also being a key part of the Georgia passing offense. The sophomore tight end had four catches, but could only turn those targets into 15 yards.

All four of Washington’s receptions went for first downs on Saturday. The longest was the first one-handed catch that went for 34yards.

Washington, given his Terminator-like size, is also a key part of the Georgia run game as well. The Bulldogs ran for 192 rushing yards on the afternoon, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Bowers is one of the best players in college football. Washington is clearly one of the most unique.

His career day is a positive development on two fronts. For one, this game will absolutely be featured when his highlights play on draft night. Washington continues to find ways to contribute to a winning team.

But personally, it has to feel good for Washington to get to repeatedly showcase he’s more than just a giant tight end who can torment small defenders, as Vanderbilt learned repeatedly on Saturday.

He’s also capable of gliding past those same defenders in the open field.

“He’s a nightmare mismatch,” Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Six-foot-8, 270, 280 pounds. He makes it look really easily. He does the right thing all the time. The future is really bright for him.”

When Kirby Smart has been asked about Bowers this season, he’s often transitioned quickly to praising Washington. The junior tight end has worked to put himself in the current position he finds himself in.

He showed up this year in the best shape of his life. He’s become a more vocal leader, such as when he challenged the team during the Missouri game to keep fighting. For the giant that he is, he’s finally grown into the player many envisioned he would become when he signed with Georgia as a 5-star recruit.

That’s why maybe more than anyone, Smart is so proud of the player and person Washington has turned into.

“Darnell practices really well. He practices really hard. He’s a great kid,” Smart said. “I thought he practiced really physical this week. He got some opportunities off play action. When the run game works,  so that’s your chance to take shots at guys, he’s one of those guys that goes up and gets the ball.”

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

