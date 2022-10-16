Darnell Washington levels up for Georgia football: ‘It’s like throwing it into the Pacific Ocean’

Bennett actually overthrew Washington for the quarterback’s first incompletion of the game. But Bennett kept going back to the junior tight end, who led the Bulldogs in receiving yards on Saturday. Bennett himself completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Eleven different Bulldogs caught passes on Saturday, but none were more impactful than Washington. “It gets us going, " Sedrick Van Pran said of Washington. “Honestly we’re kind of used to it by now. He does that stuff all the time.

“Super excited for him making the most of his opportunities and showing everyone what he can be.” Washington isn’t the only standout tight end on Georgia’s team, with Brock Bowers also being a key part of the Georgia passing offense. The sophomore tight end had four catches, but could only turn those targets into 15 yards. All four of Washington’s receptions went for first downs on Saturday. The longest was the first one-handed catch that went for 34yards. Washington, given his Terminator-like size, is also a key part of the Georgia run game as well. The Bulldogs ran for 192 rushing yards on the afternoon, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Bowers is one of the best players in college football. Washington is clearly one of the most unique. His career day is a positive development on two fronts. For one, this game will absolutely be featured when his highlights play on draft night. Washington continues to find ways to contribute to a winning team.