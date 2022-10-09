Georgia football defenders laugh off Auburn ‘demolish’ comments: ‘I found it funny’

ATHENS — Nolan Smith smiled when asked about it. Zion Logue let out a chuckle. Jamon Dumas-Johnson admitted there was no way to ignore the comments made by Auburn center Brandon Council. The Auburn offensive lineman told reporters on Wednesday that if Auburn could keep Georgia out of its third-down package, the Tigers could ‘demolish’ Georgia. Related: Auburn center makes bold claim about Georgia: ‘We could demolish them, I believe personally, up front’

That very much did not happen. If anything, it was the Auburn offense that was ransacked on Saturday afternoon. Auburn finished with 258 total yards. Robbie Ashford completed 13 of his 38 pass attempts for 165 yards, with 62 of those coming on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jarquez Hunter. The score was 35-3 at that point. Georgia’s front seven dominated on Saturday, even if it didn’t finish with a sack. Auburn’s best play all afternoon was a quarterback scramble by Ashford, who picked up 52 yards on nine carries. One of those though saw Ashford just drop the ball, which Logue happily scooped up.