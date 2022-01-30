First round of 2022 NFL Draft could further cement legendary status of Georgia football defensive line

When Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan are discussing heist plans in Ocean’s 11, Ryan — played by Brad Pitt — is caught off guard when Ocean — played by George Clooney — suggests that they’re not just going to rob one casino but three of them. Ryan can only chuckle and shake his head at the audacity of the idea. Georgia’s defensive line may have its own moment like that on the first night of the upcoming NFL draft. A school that has not produced a first-round defensive lineman since 2003, could see three taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The emergence and development of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker helps explain why Georgia won the National Championship this season.

The biggest impact Davis makes comes in the running game. As a freshman in 2018, Davis quickly found his way into Georgia's defensive line rotation. As a sophomore in 2019, he played his way into a starting role as the nose tackle for the Bulldogs. In each of the next three seasons, Georgia gave up less than 80 rushing yards per game. The Bulldogs are the only team in the country that can say that, as Georgia finished first, first and second in rush defense over those three seasons. Davis, who was also a beloved member of the Athens community, was the biggest reason why in both a literal and figurative sense. A team like the Los Angeles Chargers should sprint to the podium to call Davis' name.