Recruiting decided 2021 Georgia football-Florida game and Kirby Smart knows it

One play later, Stetson Bennett his Kearis Jackson for a 36-yard touchdown to put Georgia up 17-0. What looked like a game was quickly blown up thanks to the borderline excessive amount of talent on the Georgia defense. Related: Georgia football wins SEC East, punches ticket to Atlanta The next Florida drive ended thanks to a Dean pick-6. The two sacks Georgia got against Florida? Both came from former 5-star prospects in Adam Anderson and Jalen Carter. Kelee Ringo, a former 5-star cornerback, was able to swat down a key third-down pass when Florida was doing all it could to keep it a game.

To cap things off, Zamir White scored the game’s final touchdown on a 42-yard run. He too was a 5-star prospect. All those hours that Smart spends flying to kids’ high schools or talking to them on the phone paid off on Saturday with a 34-7 for No. 1 Georgia. “If you don’t recruit, there’s no coach out there that can out-coach recruiting,” Smart said. “I don’t care who you are. The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody will tell you that our defense is good because we have good players.”