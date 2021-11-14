Kirby Smart discusses Georgia football late-game injuries, battles with illness against Tennessee

Georgia was playing with less than a full deck on Saturday. And the roster got even thinner during the game due to injuries and other cases, illness. Dominick Blaylock and Jamaree Salyer traveled with the team but did not play in the 41-17 win over Tennessee. It’s an encouraging sign for them going forward though that they might not be far from seeing the field. But that was about the only good news for Georgia when it came to the availability of some key players. The Bulldogs came into the game with a number of players battling flu-like symptoms. The CBS broadcast said about eight players were dealing with the symptoms.

It actually prevented a few key players from finishing the game. Both Jalen Carter and Warren Ericson had to leave, with the former spending the second half in street clothes and the latter being replaced in the lineup by Xavier Truss. “We had about five guys sick. Jalen didn’t feel well. We tried to IV him. He had over a 100 degree fever and we had to pull him at half because of his temperature,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Warren Ericson was sick with the flu. Fitz was sick with the flu. We had several guys that were struggling, a little sick and under the weather.” Related: Kirby Smart talks leadership, QB decision, lockdown defense