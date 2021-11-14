Kirby Smart discusses Georgia football late-game injuries, battles with illness against Tennessee
Georgia was playing with less than a full deck on Saturday. And the roster got even thinner during the game due to injuries and other cases, illness.
Dominick Blaylock and Jamaree Salyer traveled with the team but did not play in the 41-17 win over Tennessee. It’s an encouraging sign for them going forward though that they might not be far from seeing the field.
But that was about the only good news for Georgia when it came to the availability of some key players. The Bulldogs came into the game with a number of players battling flu-like symptoms. The CBS broadcast said about eight players were dealing with the symptoms.
It actually prevented a few key players from finishing the game. Both Jalen Carter and Warren Ericson had to leave, with the former spending the second half in street clothes and the latter being replaced in the lineup by Xavier Truss.
“We had about five guys sick. Jalen didn’t feel well. We tried to IV him. He had over a 100 degree fever and we had to pull him at half because of his temperature,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Warren Ericson was sick with the flu. Fitz was sick with the flu. We had several guys that were struggling, a little sick and under the weather.”
Add in Tennessee’s uptempo offense and it put Georgia’s defense in a tough spot. A number of Georgia defenders went down during the game, with Jordan Davis, Robert Beal, Zion Logue and Devonte Wyatt all requiring medical attention. The first three defenders listed were all able to finish the game for Georgia.
Later in the fourth quarter, with Georgia up by 24, Nolan Smith exited the game with what appeared to be an elbow injury. Smith went to the locker room and returned to the field with ice on the elbow.
With Georgia already without Adam Anderson, an injury to Smith would be borderline catastrophic. Fortunately, early indications seem to be that Smith should end up being fine.
If Alabama beats Arkansas next Saturday, it will lock in a game against the Crimson Tide on Sept. 4. Alabama is the No. 2 team in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia will likely need Smith, Salyer, Wyatt and every other major contributor on the field that day.
The game next Saturday against Charleston Southern is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will air on SEC Network-Plus.
Georgia football injury report
Jamaree Salyer (DNP), Dominick Blaylock (DNP), Nolan Smith (left game, elbow), Devonte Wyatt (left game, knee), Jalen Carter (left game, flu-like symptoms), Warren Ericson (left game, flu-like symptoms)
