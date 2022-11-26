Kenny McIntosh gets emotional when discussing monster senior day performance for Georgia football

ATHENS — Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh showed why Saturday was likely his final game in Sanford Stadium. The senior participated in senior day festivities prior to the game, one of 22 Bulldogs to do so. His family was in town to be on the field with him prior to game, as McIntosh admitted he shed a few tears while taking in his entire Once the game got underway, McIntosh showed why he was the best player on the field and a running back with legitimate NFL potential.

He led the Bulldogs in both rushing, 86 yards, and receiving, 96 yards, in a 37-14 win for the Bulldogs. This performance comes a week after a career-best rushing performance against Kentucky. “It wasn’t like a goodbye, but it was in a way,” McIntosh said after the game. “Four years went by so fast. It meant a lot and I’m glad I was out there with my brothers.” Related: Georgia football-Georgia Tech instant observations as Bulldogs complete perfect regular season