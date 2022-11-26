Kenny McIntosh gets emotional when discussing monster senior day performance for Georgia football
ATHENS — Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh showed why Saturday was likely his final game in Sanford Stadium.
The senior participated in senior day festivities prior to the game, one of 22 Bulldogs to do so. His family was in town to be on the field with him prior to game, as McIntosh admitted he shed a few tears while taking in his entire
Once the game got underway, McIntosh showed why he was the best player on the field and a running back with legitimate NFL potential.
He led the Bulldogs in both rushing, 86 yards, and receiving, 96 yards, in a 37-14 win for the Bulldogs. This performance comes a week after a career-best rushing performance against Kentucky.
“It wasn’t like a goodbye, but it was in a way,” McIntosh said after the game. “Four years went by so fast. It meant a lot and I’m glad I was out there with my brothers.”
Georgia Tech was only able to bring McIntosh down by his facemask. The senior running back then got into the endzone by pounding the ball up the middle for a score on the next play, pushing Georgia ahead 30-7
“He’s been good all year. When he flips the switch and really starts going, he’s got great vision and great hands. He’s a weapon,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I hate that he’s been a little banged up and beat up. He’s missed practice with a deep thigh bruise. He had two different ones. It’s like, man, can we lessen his load and lower the burden on him to try and keep him fresh.”
McIntosh now has 654 rushing yards on the season and 437 passing yards, showing he’s a do-it-all running back. He’s first on the team in rushing and third in receiving yards.
The senior has made noticeable strides in his game since a fumble he had against Florida. The turnover still lingers with the senior, even with him positing multiple strong outings since then.
“That fumble really ain’t sit to well with me,” McIntosh said. “My teammates come to me to get the guys up and get the energy up. I just wanted to be that leader on the team that other guys look up to and know that this is the way you should answer adversity.”
McIntosh has more than answered the bell for the Bulldogs, as he’s playing his best football heading into what are likely to be his final games as a Bulldog.
Georgia is now 12-0 on the season with an SEC championship game next week and a possible College Football Playoff game the week after that.
McIntosh is a big reason why Georgia is in the position it is at the moment. And it will need a few more games like the one on Saturday from McIntosh if the Bulldogs are going to accomplish what they did last season and win the national championship.
“He’s ran angry,” Bennett said. “Even after that fumble in the game, he started getting pissed off and running like it. He’s a different back when he does that. I try to convey to him, let him know during the week that, ‘hey they can’t tackle you if you don’t want them to.’ I think he’s done a really good job of that.”
Kenny McIntosh gets emotional recapping Senior Day
