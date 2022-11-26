Kenny McIntosh gets emotional when discussing monster senior day performance for Georgia football

Dawgnation Logo
Georgia Tech
14
Final
37
(1) Georgia
  • Rice
    17
    Final
    North Texas
    21
  • Louisville
    13
    4th QTR
    4:20
    Kentucky
    26
    Wake Forest
    31
    4th QTR
    12:31
    Duke
    27
    UTEP
    31
    3rd QTR
    3:09
    UTSA
    21
    UAB
    37
    3rd QTR
    1:23
    Louisiana Tech
    20
  • Illinois
    34
    4th QTR
    12:17
    Northwestern
    3
    Troy
    27
    4th QTR
    12:53
    Arkansas State
    19
    Memphis
    23
    4th QTR
    13:59
    SMU
    24
    Auburn
    21
    3rd QTR
    4:20
    (8) Alabama
    42
  • Purdue
    24
    4th QTR
    9:38
    Indiana
    10
    (10) Oregon
    28
    3rd QTR
    5:35
    (22) Oregon State
    10
    Minnesota
    13
    3rd QTR
    00:39
    Wisconsin
    16
    Hawai'i
    14
    4th QTR
    12:41
    San Jose State
    24
  • Michigan State
    3
    3rd QTR
    12:00
    (11) Penn State
    14
    (14) Utah
    42
    Halftime
    Colorado
    0
    Iowa State
    7
    Halftime
    (4) TCU
    34
    Louisiana
    10
    2nd QTR
    5:23
    Texas State
    6
  • Southern Miss
    10
    2nd QTR
    1:26
    Louisiana-Monroe
    7
    Nevada
    0
    1st QTR
    13:47
    UNLV
    0
    Appalachian State
    0
    1st QTR
    14:29
    Georgia Southern
    0
    Middle Tennessee
    0
    1st QTR
    13:10
    Florida International
    0
  • (6) LSU
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Texas A&M
    (25) UCF
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    South Florida
    (9) Tennessee
    Sun, 11/27 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    Vanderbilt
    (13) Notre Dame
    Sun, 11/27 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (5) USC
  • Oklahoma
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @12:30 AM ET
    Texas Tech
    Tulsa
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Houston
    Syracuse
    Sun, 11/27 on RSN @12:30 AM ET
    Boston College
    Pittsburgh
    Sun, 11/27 on ACC Network @1:00 AM ET
    Miami (FL)
  • Kansas
    Sun, 11/27 on FOX @1:00 AM ET
    (15) Kansas State
    Air Force
    Sun, 11/27 on CBS Sports Network @2:00 AM ET
    San Diego State
    (12) Washington
    Sun, 11/27 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    Washington State
    BYU
    Sun, 11/27 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 AM ET
    Stanford
  • Akron
    Fri, 12/2 on CBS Sports Network @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    Mississippi State
    24
    Final
    (20) Ole Miss
    22
    Baylor
    27
    Final
    (24) Texas
    38
    Toledo
    14
    Final
    Western Michigan
    20
  • Central Michigan
    19
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    38
    Utah State
    23
    Final
    Boise State
    42
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    (21) Cincinnati
    24
    Arizona State
    35
    Final
    Arizona
    38
  • New Mexico
    0
    Final
    Colorado State
    17
    North Carolina State
    30
    Final
    (18) North Carolina
    27
    Arkansas
    27
    Final
    Missouri
    29
    Nebraska
    24
    Final
    Iowa
    17
  • (17) UCLA
    35
    Final
    California
    28
    Florida
    38
    Final
    (16) Florida State
    45
    Wyoming
    0
    Final
    Fresno State
    30
    Georgia State
    23
    Final
    Marshall
    28
  • West Virginia
    24
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    19
    Rutgers
    0
    Final
    Maryland
    37
    South Carolina
    31
    Final
    (7) Clemson
    30
    Army
    44
    Final
    UMass
    7
  • Old Dominion
    20
    Final
    South Alabama
    27
    Western Kentucky
    32
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    31
    New Mexico State
    49
    Final
    Liberty
    14
    (3) Michigan
    45
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    23
  • (23) Coastal Carolina
    7
    Final
    James Madison
    47
    Kent State
    30
    Final
    Buffalo
    27
    East Carolina
    49
    Final
    Temple
    46
    Akron
    44
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    12
  • Rice
    17
    Final
    North Texas
    21
  • Louisville
    13
    4th QTR
    4:20
    Kentucky
    26
    Wake Forest
    31
    4th QTR
    12:31
    Duke
    27
    UTEP
    31
    3rd QTR
    3:09
    UTSA
    21
    UAB
    37
    3rd QTR
    1:23
    Louisiana Tech
    20
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) fights off Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) as McIntosh runs after a catch for 83-yards during the fourth quarter in a NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 37-14. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Kenny McIntosh gets emotional when discussing monster senior day performance for Georgia football

@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh showed why Saturday was likely his final game in Sanford Stadium.

The senior participated in senior day festivities prior to the game, one of 22 Bulldogs to do so. His family was in town to be on the field with him prior to game, as McIntosh admitted he shed a few tears while taking in his entire

Once the game got underway, McIntosh showed why he was the best player on the field and a running back with legitimate NFL potential.

He led the Bulldogs in both rushing, 86 yards, and receiving, 96 yards, in a 37-14 win for the Bulldogs. This performance comes a week after a career-best rushing performance against Kentucky.

“It wasn’t like a goodbye, but it was in a way,” McIntosh said after the game. “Four years went by so fast. It meant a lot and I’m glad I was out there with my brothers.”

Related: Georgia football-Georgia Tech instant observations as Bulldogs complete perfect regular season

Georgia Tech was only able to bring McIntosh down by his facemask. The senior running back then got into the endzone by pounding the ball up the middle for a score on the next play, pushing Georgia ahead 30-7

“He’s been good all year. When he flips the switch and really starts going, he’s got great vision and great hands. He’s a weapon,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I hate that he’s been a little banged up and beat up. He’s missed practice with a deep thigh bruise. He had two different ones. It’s like, man, can we lessen his load and lower the burden on him to try and keep him fresh.”

McIntosh now has 654 rushing yards on the season and 437 passing yards, showing he’s a do-it-all running back. He’s first on the team in rushing and third in receiving yards.

The senior has made noticeable strides in his game since a fumble he had against Florida. The turnover still lingers with the senior, even with him positing multiple strong outings since then.

“That fumble really ain’t sit to well with me,” McIntosh said. “My teammates come to me to get the guys up and get the energy up. I just wanted to be that leader on the team that other guys look up to and know that this is the way you should answer adversity.”

McIntosh has more than answered the bell for the Bulldogs, as he’s playing his best football heading into what are likely to be his final games as a Bulldog.

Georgia is now 12-0 on the season with an SEC championship game next week and a possible College Football Playoff game the week after that.

McIntosh is a big reason why Georgia is in the position it is at the moment. And it will need a few more games like the one on Saturday from McIntosh if the Bulldogs are going to accomplish what they did last season and win the national championship.

“He’s ran angry,” Bennett said. “Even after that fumble in the game, he started getting pissed off and running like it. He’s a different back when he does that. I try to convey to him, let him know during the week that, ‘hey they can’t tackle you if you don’t want them to.’ I think he’s done a really good job of that.”

Kenny McIntosh gets emotional recapping Senior Day

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NextKirby Smart gets testy in defense of Georgia situational execution: …
Leave a Comment