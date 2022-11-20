Kirby Smart gets testy in defense of Georgia situational execution: ‘That’s my decision to make’

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia was not great with how it executed in specific situations on Saturday. The Bulldogs struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone and were stuffed in three key short-yardage situations. Kirby Smart will admit to that much. Where the Georgia coach might squabble with people is over the questioning of his decisions. “That’s my decision,” Smart said. “That’s really relative to us. We talk about things on the headphones every play. That (timeout) just gave us more time to talk about it. I don’t have to share with you, do I? What’s said on the headphones stays on the headphones, I’m sorry you’re not privy to those.”

Making matters worse was that Kentucky then drove the length of the field to get its only points of the afternoon. The 99-yard drive was the longest drive given up by the Bulldogs since 2014. Georgia had already settled for three field goals in the red zone on Saturday, an issue that popped up earlier in the season in a narrow win over Missouri. The end of quarter and field change gave Smart more time to think. But his decision on whether his team could get a yard was made long ago.

"That was a decision that was made by me, and I wanted to show confidence in our players," Smart said. "If I had a chance to go out there and do it again, I'd say let's go out there and do it again, because that's what I believe in. That decision was made 15 years ago, my philosophy." Kicker Jack Podlesny made all three of his field goals, which was not a given due to the windy conditions on Saturday. Kentucky's kicker missed a late field goal that would've cut Georgia's lead to seven. Smart noted that the wind gusts got up to 25 miles per hour on A touchdown by Georgia would've salted the game away against a Kentucky offense that had gone three-and-out on its three prior possessions. As for why the Bulldogs got stuffed, Smart did offer a more nuanced answer. "We didn't get much movement," Smart said. "The first time we got blew up at guard when we down at the end where we come out. And then the quarter change over, we came back out and didn't get much movement. It's a play that's a statement play, it's an identity play. You got to be more physical than them and they were more physical than us." Later in the game, Georgia was facing a third-and-one on its penultimate possession. A first down literally would've ended all hope for Kentucky. This time, instead of trying to run behind defensive tackle Jalen Carter, quarterback Stetson Bennett tried to sneak it for a yard. He was unsuccessful and Georgia had to punt for just the second time all day.