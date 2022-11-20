Kirby Smart gets testy in defense of Georgia situational execution: ‘That’s my decision to make’

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
16
Final
6
Kentucky
  • Arkansas State
    13
    Final
    Texas State
    16
  • Stanford
    17
    4th QTR
    7:29
    California
    20
    Georgia Tech
    21
    4th QTR
    00:38
    (13) North Carolina
    17
    Marshall
    23
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Texas Tech
    7
    Halftime
    Iowa State
    3
  • (5) Tennessee
    24
    2nd QTR
    00:12
    South Carolina
    35
    Boise State
    6
    Halftime
    Wyoming
    10
    New Mexico State
    0
    2nd QTR
    00:41
    Missouri
    21
    (24) Oklahoma State
    0
    2nd QTR
    9:31
    Oklahoma
    28
  • (14) Ole Miss
    3
    2nd QTR
    5:57
    Arkansas
    21
    (7) USC
    0
    1st QTR
    1:30
    (16) UCLA
    14
    Syracuse
    7
    1st QTR
    00:00
    Wake Forest
    3
    Colorado State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 2 @2:00 AM ET
    Air Force
  • UAB
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    (6) LSU
    Colorado
    Sun, 11/20 on Pac-12 Network @2:00 AM ET
    (15) Washington
    San Jose State
    Sun, 11/20 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    Utah State
    Fresno State
    Sun, 11/20 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    Nevada
  • (10) Utah
    Sun, 11/20 on ESPN @3:30 AM ET
    (12) Oregon
    UNLV
    Sun, 11/20 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
  • Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas
    Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
    Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
  • Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (21) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (22) Cincinnati
    Arizona State
    Fri, 11/25 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Arizona
    New Mexico
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Colorado State
  • North Carolina State
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
    Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
    (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
  • Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
    South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
    Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
  • Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
    Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
    Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
  • UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
    East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
    Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
    Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
  • UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
    Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
    (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
    Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
  • Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
    Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
    (19) Kansas State
    48
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
  • Georgia State
    40
    Final
    James Madison
    42
    Washington State
    31
    Final
    Arizona
    20
    North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
    (25) Oregon State
    31
    Final
    Arizona State
    7
  • Boston College
    0
    Final
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
    Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Appalachian State
    27
    Miami (FL)
    10
    Final
    (9) Clemson
    40
    Utah Tech
    26
    Final
    BYU
    52
  • (11) Penn State
    55
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Louisiana-Monroe
    16
    Final
    Troy
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    21
    Final
    Charlotte
    26
    (2) Ohio State
    43
    Final
    Maryland
    30
  • Florida Atlantic
    21
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
    South Alabama
    27
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    25
    Texas
    55
    Final
    Kansas
    14
  • Western Kentucky
    17
    Final
    Auburn
    41
    Iowa
    13
    Final
    Minnesota
    10
    Florida International
    6
    Final
    UTEP
    40
    (22) Cincinnati
    23
    Final
    Temple
    3
  • Arkansas State
    13
    Final
    Texas State
    16
  • Stanford
    17
    4th QTR
    7:29
    California
    20
    Georgia Tech
    21
    4th QTR
    00:38
    (13) North Carolina
    17
    Marshall
    23
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Texas Tech
    7
    Halftime
    Iowa State
    3
November 19, 2022 Lexington, KY - Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions during the second half in an NCAA football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Georgia won 16-6 over Kentucky. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Kirby Smart gets testy in defense of Georgia situational execution: ‘That’s my decision to make’

@Kconnorriley
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Georgia was not great with how it executed in specific situations on Saturday. The Bulldogs struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone and were stuffed in three key short-yardage situations.

Kirby Smart will admit to that much. Where the Georgia coach might squabble with people is over the questioning of his decisions.

“That’s my decision,” Smart said. “That’s really relative to us. We talk about things on the headphones every play. That (timeout) just gave us more time to talk about it. I don’t have to share with you, do I? What’s said on the headphones stays on the headphones, I’m sorry you’re not privy to those.”

Making matters worse was that Kentucky then drove the length of the field to get its only points of the afternoon. The 99-yard drive was the longest drive given up by the Bulldogs since 2014.

Georgia had already settled for three field goals in the red zone on Saturday, an issue that popped up earlier in the season in a narrow win over Missouri.

The end of quarter and field change gave Smart more time to think. But his decision on whether his team could get a yard was made long ago.

“That was a decision that was made by me, and I wanted to show confidence in our players,” Smart said. “If I had a chance to go out there and do it again, I’d say let’s go out there and do it again, because that’s what I believe in. That decision was made 15 years ago, my philosophy.”

Related: Georgia football-Kentucky instant observations following win that leaves many cold

Kicker Jack Podlesny made all three of his field goals, which was not a given due to the windy conditions on Saturday. Kentucky’s kicker missed a late field goal that would’ve cut Georgia’s lead to seven. Smart noted that the wind gusts got up to 25 miles per hour on

A touchdown by Georgia would’ve salted the game away against a Kentucky offense that had gone three-and-out on its three prior possessions. As for why the Bulldogs got stuffed, Smart did offer a more nuanced answer.

“We didn’t get much movement,” Smart said. “The first time we got blew up at guard when we down at the end where we come out. And then the quarter change over, we came back out and didn’t get much movement. It’s a play that’s a statement play, it’s an identity play. You got to be more physical than them and they were more physical than us.”

Later in the game, Georgia was facing a third-and-one on its penultimate possession. A first down literally would’ve ended all hope for Kentucky. This time, instead of trying to run behind defensive tackle Jalen Carter, quarterback Stetson Bennett tried to sneak it for a yard. He was unsuccessful and Georgia had to punt for just the second time all day.

For an offense that still ran for 247 yards on Saturday, it’s hard to call it a poor performance from the offense. But Bennett — who threw for just 113 yards on 19 passing attempts — bluntly said Georgia has to be better.

“Red zone, gotta be better at that,” Bennett said. “Gotta be better at third and one, fourth and one, goal to go for the one. Gotta be better at all those things. Just in general, whatever that specific play needed to be better at, we needed to be better at it.

Smart credited Kentucky’s physical nature. The Wildcats also shortened the game with long drives that ultimately didn’t end in points. Georgia meanwhile scored on four of its first five possessions, with the only stop coming after a Bennett interception that got hung up in the wind.

Georgia still came away with a 10-point road in SEC play. It came at the end of a four-game stretch against what Smart called a gauntlet. In total, this performance isn’t one to overly focus on, especially with fellow playoff teams like Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all struggling on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have to be better, especially in those crucial situations. Because eventually, Georgia will face a team that can make it pay for not executing. Smart and Bennett both know that.

“We haven’t been winning those matchups on third down and one,” Bennett said. ”We gotta win those matchups and we got to start going back to that.

Kirby Smart gets testy with fourth down questioning

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

NextLadd McConkey shouldn’t surprise anyone after Mississippi State …
Leave a Comment