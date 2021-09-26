Ladd McConkey gives Georgia receiving corps rocket boost in 62-0 win over Vanderbilt

ATHENS — Ladd McConkey checked all the boxes, as far as Kirby Smart was concerned, so the Georgia head coach didn’t care about the undersized prospect’s star rating or offer list coming out of North Murray High School. “He was a guy we watched, and I said, ‘this guy is fast, he’s smart, he’s athletic and he competes and he’s tough,” Smart said. “To me, that’s a little bit of what’s missing in football, you know? Don’t tell me how good you are, show me.” That’s exactly what McConkey did on Saturday, catching a 12-yard touchdown pass and running for a 24-yard touchdown on another play to help lead No. 2 Georgia to the 62-0 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville.

RELATED: Grading the Georgia football win over Vanderbilt McConkey, who in addition to receiver played quarterback, running back, defensive back and punter for the Chatsworth, Ga., school, spent his first season at Georgia on the scout team and in the weight room gaining weight. Now an even more capable 6-0, 185-pounder, McConkey has the size and strength to put his athletic prowess to work along with his blazing speed.

" Last year, being on scout team, going against the defense every day, if you can’t get better going against them, something’s wrong,” McConkey said. “I know if I can do it against them, I can do it against anybody, so that’s really where it’s come from.” And Saturday’s breakout performance? “It really just comes with preparation,” McConkey said after his performance, which included 4 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in addition to him recording UGA’s longest rush of the season (24 yards) and returning two punts for 19 yards.

“The way we practice, and the spots our coaches put us in, it just sets us up for success.” WATCH: Kirby Smart shares how Mike Tyson video helped Georgia land early knockout Smart had an idea McConkey would be successful because of his work in the classroom, too. “Ladd had tons of hours coming into school, where he was already like a sophomore in terms of credit,” Smart said. “We knew last year we had a good player because he gave a tremendous effort on the scout team gave us good looks.” McConkey — like his head coach, not one for complacency — believes the Georgia offense can look even better in the coming weeks. “There’s always room for improvement,” said McConkey, whose only other SEC offer came from Vanderbilt.