Ladd McConkey shouldn’t surprise anyone after Mississippi State showing: ‘He’s a stud’

STARKVILLE, Miss., — Mississippi State had absolutely no answer for Ladd McConkey on Saturday night. On a Georgia team that is as loaded as any in the country, it couldn’t stop a player who had scholarship offers from just Vanderbilt and Georgia coming out of high school. The redshirt sophomore led Georgia in receiving hauling in five passes for 71 yards. He hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett that put Georgia up 31-12. It was actually his second touchdown of the quarter, as McConkey took a reverse from Bennett, patiently waited for Darnell Washington and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to clear out their defenders and romp to the end zone for a 70-yard score.

And if you listen to Bennett, you’d have known the thrid-year player from Chatsworth, Ga., was always capable of making big plays as he did on Saturday against Mississippi State. “We knew he was a stud from the moment he walked in,” Bennett said. “I was wondering why we weren’t getting this guy on the field. He’s a stud.” McConkey’s touchdowns helped ice a game that was much closer at halftime than it should’ve been. Georgia had a 17-3 lead just minutes before halftime, only for Mississippi State to score nine later points thanks to a punt return touchdown and ‘bad” clock management per Smart.