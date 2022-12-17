After accomplished freshman seaosn, Malaki Starks faces another big test for Georgia football
Malaki Starks had about the season you would expect from a 5-star freshman. Moments of unbelievable brilliance, with some growing moments sprinkled in.
The freshman from Jefferson, Ga., lived up to the 5-star billing for the Bulldogs. He made an incredible leaping interception in his first career game against Oregon and moved into the starting lineup the next week against Samford.
Starks held a starting role for the remainder of the season. In addition to the 12 starts, he added 63 tackles, third most on the team. He broke up seven passes and picked off two others for the Bulldogs.
Consider the LSU game, when the Tigers threw for 502 yards. That’s the most ever given up by a Kirby Smart defense.
Smart did note after that Starks didn’t have his best day. But instead of crushing Starks for his play, Smart shared how it will be a positive teaching moment for Starks.
“Malaki had a couple tough plays. He makes those plays every day in practice,” Smart said. “I would bet money on Malaki playing a half-safety a thousand times. He misjudged the ball and the kid is crushed for it. But you know what, he’s going to be a better football player for having experienced it.”
Starks spent his freshman season playing next to and learning from senior Chris Smith, a unanimous All-American this season. That is what Georgia hopes Starks can grow into over his next few seasons in Athens.
That will take time and reps, as Smith blossomed in his second and third year as a starter for Georgia. But it’s worth noting that for all the great safeties to play for Smart in recent years — Lewis Cine, Richard LeCounte, JR Reed and Smith — none of them were as accomplished as Starks at this point in their careers.
Starks will face another major test, ironically in the same building where he played his first game and had his most recent struggles when the Bulldogs take on Ohio State.
The Buckeyes have one of the best passing offenses in the country, led by Heisman finalist CJ Stroud. Marvin Harrison Jr. is also one of the best wide receivers in the country.
But he’s not the only elite pass-catching weapon the Buckeyes have. Starks is going to have to cover a lot of ground to try and contain this passing offense.
“Across the board very talented, probably one of the most talented groups we’ve faced,” Smart said of the wide receivers. “When you combine it with the talent of the quarterback, it really grows because he has the ability to get the ball to him all parts of the field -- vertically, horizontally, side to side.”
Stroud already knows that Georgia has a talented secondary, with Starks being a reason why. The Ohio State quarterback didn’t yet know Starks’ name, but from the little film he had seen, he’s well aware of Starks’ ability.
“The freshman safety, 24 [Malaki Starks], helluva player,” Stroud said. So, we’ve got to be on our A game.”
You don’t need to be Ohio State’s quarterback to know Starks is gifted. He put that on display numerous times during his first season at Georgia.
He also showed he has to keep getting better. Every freshman does, even one’s as accomplished as Starks. What makes the safety really special is that he knows that. And is determined to keep improving.
