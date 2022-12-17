After accomplished freshman seaosn, Malaki Starks faces another big test for Georgia football

Malaki Starks had about the season you would expect from a 5-star freshman. Moments of unbelievable brilliance, with some growing moments sprinkled in. The freshman from Jefferson, Ga., lived up to the 5-star billing for the Bulldogs. He made an incredible leaping interception in his first career game against Oregon and moved into the starting lineup the next week against Samford. Starks held a starting role for the remainder of the season. In addition to the 12 starts, he added 63 tackles, third most on the team. He broke up seven passes and picked off two others for the Bulldogs.

Consider the LSU game, when the Tigers threw for 502 yards. That’s the most ever given up by a Kirby Smart defense. Smart did note after that Starks didn’t have his best day. But instead of crushing Starks for his play, Smart shared how it will be a positive teaching moment for Starks. “Malaki had a couple tough plays. He makes those plays every day in practice,” Smart said. “I would bet money on Malaki playing a half-safety a thousand times. He misjudged the ball and the kid is crushed for it. But you know what, he’s going to be a better football player for having experienced it.”