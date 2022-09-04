Malaki Starks makes immediate impact for new-look Georgia football defense: ‘One of the greatest interceptions I ever seen’

ATLANTA — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had the matchup that he wanted. Wide receiver Seven McGee had found a hole in the defense and there was just one player in between him and the end zone. Nix took his shot and floated the ball in the air. The problem for Nix and the Oregon team was that freshman Malaki Starks was that player. And while it was his first career game, Starks showed why he will be a major problem for opposing quarterbacks not just in the future, but right now. It was not a thing of beauty from Starks as he was tracking the ball, as he turned too early for the Nix pass and began to tumble. But as he and Thornton came together, Starks lifted off and snarred the pass as if he was grabbing a defensive rebound.

Starks was a 5-star signee in Georgia’s 2022 class out of Jefferson High school in Jefferson, Ga. He was listed as an athlete, given he played quarterback, running back, linebacker and safety. At Georgia, he was being asked to play the safety position, and just that, for the first time in his Georgia career. There were some growing pains for sure, but that is what spring and fall camp are for. Starks improved over the month of August and earned a bigger role in the Georgia defense. He did not get the start — Dan Jackson did opposite Smith — but he played early and often for Georgia. Something the Bulldogs will be counting on him to do this season.