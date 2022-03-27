A Georgia football deep dive on the National Championship-winning block by Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
ATHENS — Every Georgia fan will remember Kelee Ringo’s pick-6 for the rest of eternity. Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint’s key block on Georgia’s final offensive play is not likely to receive the same treatment.
But in the eyes of Kirby Smart, the final offensive drive— sprung by Rosemy-Jacksaint’s excellent block on Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry—proved just as key for Georgia to win its first National Championship since 1980.
“I would argue the offensive drive prior to that did a lot to help that,” Smart said. “I would argue that a lot of the plays made in the red area did that. I never look at games and say one play did it because it’s not that way. There were so many plays made in that game that you could point that to.”
Georgia began its final offensive drive of the 2021 season in a tricky spot. The Bulldogs held a 19-18 lead with 7:10 remaining in the game. Georgia had to try and balance remaining aggressive while also trying to bleed the clock.
A touchdown on the drive would give the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game. But they had to also leave Alabama with as little time to respond as possible. It would still be a one-score game regardless of a Georgia touchdown. And Alabama was the team that authored 2nd-and-26.
“Stay aggressive. Don’t take our foot off the gas pedal,” offensive tackle Warren McClendon said on the mindset of the drive. “Be very disciplined, don’t have any dumb penalties, stay composed and finish out the game strong.”
Georgia leaned on its running game early in the drive, with the first four plays being designed runs. James Cook and Zamir White combined for 23 yards on the four carries, with White picking up two key first downs to move Georgia into Alabama territory.
The Bulldogs finally called a pass play, which ended in George Pickens drawing a pass interference penalty on McKinstry. The Bulldogs then turned back to the ground game, with White picking up seven yards on first down.
Georgia then called a sweep for Cook, which nearly got them another first down. Instead of hoping the officials would perform the first-down measurement, Georgia hurried to the line in hopes of catching Alabama off guard.
Instead of handing off to Cook on 3rd and inches, Stetson Bennett pulled the ball and pushed it to a wide-open Brock Bowers. The play fake forced Alabama linebacker Henry To’ot’o to hesitate, a mistake you cannot make when chasing Bowers.
It also got Alabama safety Daniel Wright to try and jump the pass and attack Bennett. He was the player Rosemy-Jacksaint was supposed to block, only Wright took himself out of the play. To make matters worse for Wright, he hit Bennett on the head after the Georgia quarterback released the ball. That resulted in a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty.
“We had a little screen to Brock (Bowers),” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “It was supposed to be Cover 4 but the safety dropped down. I was supposed to block him but flew down so I had to block the corner. Just started driving him and Brock got into the endzone.”
Rosemy-Jacksaint first locked onto McKinstry on the Alabama 14-yard line. By the time the Georgia wide receiver finally let up and disengaged from McKinstry, Rosemy-Jacksaint had driven his opponent seven yards downfield and created more than enough space for Bowers to cruise into the endzone.
“I’m blocking my man and three, four five seconds go by and I feel like I was holding my block forever,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “I looked back to see what was going on and I see Brock running into the endzone. That was a huge play we needed. It was very exciting for me and him.”
Yet there Rosemy-Jacksaint was, on the field for the final offensive play of the Georgia football season. A part of a play he will remember for the rest of his life.
”They trust me to put me in position to make plays like that,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “At receiver, it’s not always about catching the ball, it’s catching the ball and blocking. I know I didn’t get that many targets in that game but I still did my job in the blocking game so I’m proud of that. It made me feel like they trusted me in that situation.”
Rosemy-Jacksaint’s block helped put Alabama in a deeper hole. It had to be hyper-aggressive in trying to tie the game, with the clock now actively working against it as well. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was forced to look deep with a greater frequency, searching for something that was not there.
Instead of one of his receivers, his pass came down in the hands of Kelee Ringo. The Georgia cornerback then found the endzone, giving the Bulldogs their final points of the 2021 season.
The final two touchdowns for Georgia perfectly sum up the entire team. A score by the legendary defense, putting an exclamation point on the result. And a short pass to a freshman tight end, who was sprung loose by the unselfish block of a trusted teammate.
As Smart says, no one play won Georgia the National Championship. The Ringo interception, the touchdown catch by Adonai Mitchell and the blocked field goal by Jalen Carter all played a part in the win.
But the blocking by Rosemy-Jacksaint rather perfectly sums up the player he is and showed what the Georgia offense was all about during the 2021 season.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint recounts key block against Alabama
