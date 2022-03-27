A Georgia football deep dive on the National Championship-winning block by Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

ATHENS — Every Georgia fan will remember Kelee Ringo’s pick-6 for the rest of eternity. Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint’s key block on Georgia’s final offensive play is not likely to receive the same treatment. But in the eyes of Kirby Smart, the final offensive drive— sprung by Rosemy-Jacksaint’s excellent block on Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry—proved just as key for Georgia to win its first National Championship since 1980. “I would argue the offensive drive prior to that did a lot to help that,” Smart said. “I would argue that a lot of the plays made in the red area did that. I never look at games and say one play did it because it’s not that way. There were so many plays made in that game that you could point that to.”

Georgia began its final offensive drive of the 2021 season in a tricky spot. The Bulldogs held a 19-18 lead with 7:10 remaining in the game. Georgia had to try and balance remaining aggressive while also trying to bleed the clock. A touchdown on the drive would give the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the game. But they had to also leave Alabama with as little time to respond as possible. It would still be a one-score game regardless of a Georgia touchdown. And Alabama was the team that authored 2nd-and-26. “Stay aggressive. Don’t take our foot off the gas pedal,” offensive tackle Warren McClendon said on the mindset of the drive. “Be very disciplined, don’t have any dumb penalties, stay composed and finish out the game strong.”

Georgia leaned on its running game early in the drive, with the first four plays being designed runs. James Cook and Zamir White combined for 23 yards on the four carries, with White picking up two key first downs to move Georgia into Alabama territory. Related: ‘Put it on us:’ Jamaree Salyer position change opens up offense in National Championship win for Georgia The Bulldogs finally called a pass play, which ended in George Pickens drawing a pass interference penalty on McKinstry. The Bulldogs then turned back to the ground game, with White picking up seven yards on first down.