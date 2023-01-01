Georgia football shows championship heart in win over Ohio State: ‘Anybody else probably would’ve quit’

ATHENS — When Georgia fell down by 14 points in the first half, Jamon Dumas-Johnson turned to senior safety Chris Smith and told him the Bulldogs were going to Los Angeles. That’s the site of this year’s national championship game. Most Georgia fans probably wouldn’t have believed Dumas-Johnson at that point, and certainly not when Georgia was down by 14 again in the fourth quarter. But Smith did. He repeated to Dumas-Johnson that Georgia would be playing in the national championship game. The interaction shows why the Bulldogs are indeed heading to Los Angeles after a 42-41 win over Ohio State.

It's scary. Anybody else probably would've quit. It's a four-quarter game," Dumas-Johnson said. "We always preach that. It's not two quarters, you have to beat us for four. To be able to make that comeback, we found out who we are as a team." Georgia did not play its best game on Saturday. Far from it. The defense got torched, the offense went just 2-of-10 on third down, Georgia missed two kicks and a handful of more sacks.

Those plays explain why Georgia found itself trailing by 14 in both the first and second half on Saturday. But it doesn’t tell the story of the whole game, one that Georgia managed to win by coming back in each half to take the lead. Stetson Bennett found AD Mitchell for a touchdown with 54 seconds remaining and Ohio State’s final field goal attempt sailed wide. The Bulldogs fought, clawed and barked their way to a win over an Ohio State team that is as talented as any in the country. The 14-point fourth-quarter deficit was the largest ever overcome in a College Football Playoff game.