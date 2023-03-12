Georgia football standouts share why 2022 win over Oregon was crucial: ‘We had a lot to prove’

Georgia won a lot of games in blowout fashion last season. Just two teams played Georgia within single digits. By comparison, the Bulldogs won 10 games by at least 20 points. But of those many blowouts, one game stands out above the rest. While yes, winning 65-7 in the national championship game was a sweet moment for many Bulldogs, it was the season-opening win over Oregon that showed Georgia what it was really capable of. “It was the first game of the season,” offensive tackle Broderick Jones said at the NFL combine. “We had a lot to prove, losing 15 people. We came out with a chip on our shoulders and just tried to play to the best of our ability. I think we proved that.”

It seems so long ago but Georgia-Oregon was a top-15 matchup to open the 2022 season. Georgia had 15 NFL draft picks to replace and it was not fait accompli the Bulldogs would win the national championship. Alabama and Ohio State were seen as the two favorites at that point in time. Oregon had some knowledge of what it was going up against, as Dan Lanning was the team’s new head coach. Lanning had spent the previous three seasons as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. He knew what Nolan Smith and Chris Smith were capable of doing. Conversely, there was a lot of respect for Oregon. Despite the 49-3 loss to Georgia, the Ducks still finished the season ranked No. 15 after going 10-3.