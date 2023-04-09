Kirby Smart shares what crucial area will separate Georgia football quarterbacks
ATHENS — For Carson Beck, the number is 36. For Brock Vandagriff, it’s zero.
Those are the number of completions the two quarterbacks taking first-team reps for Georgia have in their collegiate careers.
The next start for either quarterback will be their first. It’s something that, try as Kirby Smart might, can’t be replicated.
While the quarterbacks did cut back on some of the mistakes in scrimmage two, it was not as productive as the first scrimmage. Georgia will next scrimmage on Saturday, as it holds its annual G-Day scrimmage in Sanford Stadium.
The scrimmage will be open to the public and broadcast on ESPN2. Every eye will be on how Vandagriff and Beck look.
As for what Smart is looking at, he’s very interested in seeing how his quarterbacks play on third down.
“There is not greater pressure on a quarterback than third down,” Smart said. “First and second down, play action and handoff, eh not a lot there. It’s either there or it’s not. Third down, that is where you make the separation. We’re trying to put those guys in that situation so we can improve them.”
Beck has seen more of those precious third downs to this point in his career. He was the clear backup last season and got significant reps in wins over Vanderbilt and TCU.
He’s hoping to use that acquired knowledge, where he threw four touchdowns and no interceptions, to his benefit as he looks to replace Stetson Bennet.
“We got up big and I got to get some experience in a few of those games,” Beck said. “I guess the biggest thing I would say is having the experience and continuing to grow on that with further reps the more practices that we get.”
As for Vandagriff, he knows he’s working at a deficit. He has split reps with Beck this spring, but last season he was relegated to third team. He wasn’t even working with the scout team, as Gunner Stockton held those responsibilities.
Vandagriff, a redshirt sophomore, is looking to use every chance he gets in Sanford Stadium to better himself for the quarterback battle.
He understands first-team reps are a scarce resource and is going to use every opportunity he has to show he’s the man for the job.
“You’ve got to treat everything like it is a game. Whenever we go to Sanford and have the scrimmage in the stadium, those are game reps,” Vandagriff said. You might not be getting teed off on, but that’s probably the only difference. They’re flying around out there, we’re flying around up here and all the calls are the same, and all the signals are the same.
“So you have to treat that mentally like a game. The shot clock is going to be up there, time is going to be up there, and you’re playing your scrimmage and your practice just like a game.”
The Bulldogs will scrimmage in Sanford Stadium one final time on Saturday. G-Day is set for a 4 p.m. ET start. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Georgia quarterbacks
