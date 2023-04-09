Kirby Smart shares what crucial area will separate Georgia football quarterbacks

ATHENS — For Carson Beck, the number is 36. For Brock Vandagriff, it’s zero. Those are the number of completions the two quarterbacks taking first-team reps for Georgia have in their collegiate careers. The next start for either quarterback will be their first. It’s something that, try as Kirby Smart might, can’t be replicated.

Related: Kirby Smart aims to ‘accelerate’ growth for Georgia football newcomers While the quarterbacks did cut back on some of the mistakes in scrimmage two, it was not as productive as the first scrimmage. Georgia will next scrimmage on Saturday, as it holds its annual G-Day scrimmage in Sanford Stadium. The scrimmage will be open to the public and broadcast on ESPN2. Every eye will be on how Vandagriff and Beck look.