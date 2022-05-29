4 thoughts on full 2022 Georgia football September schedule
Below are some initial thoughts on each of the four games.
Georgia football-Oregon, Sept. 3: This is a game fitting for a prime-time spot. Georgia is the defending National Champion. Many key contributors for Georgia are back but there are also real questions about what this team will look like. That’s before factoring in that Dan Lanning, Georgia’s defensive coordinator last season, will be in his first game as Oregon’s head coach.
But with Notre Dame and Ohio State playing the same day, it’s understandable why that game got the coveted 7:30 p.m. slot on ABC. While Georgia is on par from a national standpoint with Ohio State and Notre Dame, Oregon is a step below. Add in that Notre Dame is visiting Ohio State, it’s a rare chance for the Fighting Irish to appear on a non-NBC platform.
Related: Georgia football-Oregon opener to have National Championship implications for both sides
Georgia-Oregon is also a neutral-site contest, taking a little bit of buzz out of the contest. The atmosphere would undoubtedly be better were this game to be held in Athens or Eugene, Ore. This should still be an exciting opener for Georgia, but it’s understandable why some would want to see this game slot into a later kickoff.
Georgia football-Samford, Sept. 10: Given Georgia is taking on an FCS foe, getting a 4 p.m. start time for the home opener should be seen as a win for Georgia fans.
The game will air on SEC Network and it will be the first home game for the defending champions. While much of the focus will be dedicated to Samford, it should also be another celebration of the 2021 team and all that last season meant.
It is worth noting that Samford did put a scare into Florida last season, with the Gators winning 70-52 when the two teams met in November. Expect Kirby Smart to mention that quite often in the lead-up to this game, especially after what should be a physical opener against Oregon.
Georgia football-South Carolina, Sept. 17: A September road game against South Carolina was always likely to be Georgia’s hottest game of the season from a temperature standpoint. That this game will be a noon start should make conditions even tougher for the visiting Bulldogs.
The last time these two teams played a game that started at noon, South Carolina came away with a shock win. But that game is in Athens and it’s easier to see Georgia being up for the road contest.
Williams-Brice Stadium should be a rocking environment for this game. South Carolina has a tricky early schedule as it takes on Arkansas the week before. If Shane Beamer’s squad is able to beat the Razorbacks and enter the game undefeated, Georgia-South Carolina should be a top-25 matchup entering the third week of the season. Don’t be surprised to see a few in the national media pick the Gamecocks to shock the Bulldogs, especially as this will be Georgia’s first game in a hostile environment.
That was the same case back in 2018, and Georgia came away with a resounding 41-17 victory.
Georgia football-Kent State, Sept. 24: This game will disappoint a number of fans, whether you’re attending in person or trying to watch from home.
A noon start against a MAC shouldn’t come as a surprise. But it doesn’t make things any less disappointing, especially considering it is still likely to be a rather hot game.
As frustrating as the weather and early start might be though, watching this game from home might be an even tougher task. This game will air on SEC Network+/ESPN+, meaning it won’t air over cable. If you have a subscription to SEC Network, you’ll be able to watch the game. But you’ll need to stream through your television or laptop, which can be a frustrating process for those at home.
This is the final non-Power 5 game of the season for Georgia. With all the loops fans will have to jump through, many will be glad the SEC schedule will kick into high-gear in the start of October with a road visit to Missouri.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: UGA fans should be happy Kirby Smart’s not like Lane Kiffin
- 4 things: How Star-maker Todd Monken transforms Georgia offense
- Malik Benson: Nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect shares why Georgia, his first ‘major’ offer, remains on his mind
- 3 things from Georgia board meeting: Hot tickets, Cocktail Party update, $300 million goal
- What Kirby Smart, Todd Monken contracts say about the direction of Georgia football
- Georgia football game time, TV networks announced for home opener, Week 3 South Carolina game
- Georgia football-Oregon opener to have National Championship implications for both sides
- A look at the trajectories of Georgia football and Texas as Arch Manning recruitment intensifies