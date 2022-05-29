4 thoughts on full 2022 Georgia football September schedule

Below are some initial thoughts on each of the four games. Georgia football-Oregon, Sept. 3: This is a game fitting for a prime-time spot. Georgia is the defending National Champion. Many key contributors for Georgia are back but there are also real questions about what this team will look like. That’s before factoring in that Dan Lanning, Georgia’s defensive coordinator last season, will be in his first game as Oregon’s head coach. But with Notre Dame and Ohio State playing the same day, it’s understandable why that game got the coveted 7:30 p.m. slot on ABC. While Georgia is on par from a national standpoint with Ohio State and Notre Dame, Oregon is a step below. Add in that Notre Dame is visiting Ohio State, it’s a rare chance for the Fighting Irish to appear on a non-NBC platform.

Georgia-Oregon is also a neutral-site contest, taking a little bit of buzz out of the contest. The atmosphere would undoubtedly be better were this game to be held in Athens or Eugene, Ore. This should still be an exciting opener for Georgia, but it's understandable why some would want to see this game slot into a later kickoff. Georgia football-Samford, Sept. 10: Given Georgia is taking on an FCS foe, getting a 4 p.m. start time for the home opener should be seen as a win for Georgia fans.